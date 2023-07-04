Joe Rogan slams Bud Light's association with controversial trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney

The Joe Rogan Experience

Joe Rogan heavily criticized Dylan Mulvaney, a polarizing transgender influencer, for their association with Bud Light, which has faced a significant decline in popularity.

Anheuser-Busch, the parent company of Bud Light, experienced a substantial decrease in market capitalization following their partnership with Mulvaney coming to light, the Daily Wire reports.

Rogan made the comments during a recent episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience” with rapper Ice Cube.

According to Rogan, large corporations only pay attention to people's viewpoints when they effectively boycott products, as demonstrated by the Bud Light situation.

“Yeah, then and now, people are like, ‘Don’t do that again, (yeah), like, be careful, because look what happened a Bud Light’,” he said.

Rogan seemed to criticize the Bud Light vice president of marketing, Alissa Heinerscheid, without explicitly mentioning her name. He suggested that individuals like her, who have been educated within the university system, can contribute to the issue at hand.

“She’s in the corporate system and she’s a woman and she thinks you know, ‘we have to be more inclusive’ and that’s all the language everyone’s using today,” he said. “So they don’t know any real people. They don’t know regular people.”

Rogan then turned his attention to Mulvaney.

“They have no idea, a brand like Bud Light, which is like known for blue-collar drinking people, that they like to f*cking watch football and drink Bud Light, and then all sudden you have this mentally ill person who’s just an attention we, and you make a big deal out of putting this person’s ‘365 days of womanhood’, you put that on a Bud Light can and they freak the f*ck out,” Rogan added. ” And then Kid Rock shoots a bunch of them and then it’s on. Once Kid Rock shoots your cans, you got real problems.”

“Yeah, I’m pretty sure you do,” Ice Cube laughed.