Joe Rogan slams Trump indictments as ‘actions of a banana republic'

Podcast host Joe Rogan has expressed his views on the several indictments that have been leveled against former President Donald Trump, referring to them as the “actions of a banana republic.”

Rogan aptly mentioned that these legal actions against Trump have only worked to strengthen the resolve of his base.

“Yeah, and the people that love Trump, they feel like this is a witch hunt. And they feel like all the things he’s getting indicted for are bullsh*t anyway,” Rogan stated.

“Not only does it not work, but it kind of hardens their position that he’s being targeted. And these are like the actions of a banana republic.”

In addition to this, Rogan drew attention to an apparent discrepancy when considering how Joe Biden handled classified documents without facing similar legal consequences, even as indictments rain down on Trump.

“You take your political rival, and you arrest him, and specifically, you charge him with things that you’re f*cking guilty of, like the the the documents, like the classified documents; Biden’s guilty of the exact same issue,” Rogan pointed out.

“These are the actions of a Banana Republic.”



Patrick Bet-David, the guest on Rogan's show, drew parallels between the current circumstances and the baseless Russiagate claims.

“You got to respect the level of deceptiveness that’s been used. I mean, look at what Hillary did going and saying, ‘Hey, it’s Russia,’ but it was really what she was doing, another using a similar play as well,” Bet-David commented.

On Tuesday, Trump faced indictment on four charges: conspiracy to defraud the U.S., conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction and attempted obstruction of an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights. These charges are linked to the events of the Capitol riots on January 6.

Appearing in a federal court in D.C., the ex-president pleaded not guilty.

In a later statement, Trump proclaimed, “This is a persecution of a political opponent.”

“This was never supposed to happen in America. This is the persecution of the person that’s leading by very, very substantial numbers in the Republican primary and leading Biden by a lot,” Trump informed the press.

“So if you can’t beat him, you persecute him or you prosecute him. We can’t let this happen in America. Thank you very much.”