Jordan Peterson censored on YouTube for 'hate speech'
Peterson condemned the decision, tweeting: 'Hey, Peasants. Your woke corporate overlords think you're too stupid to separate wheat from chaff yourselves.'
Formerly a tenured psychology professor at the University of Toronto turned free speech enthusiast and media personality, Dr. Jordan Peterson now faces a targeted censorship campaign against his YouTube account.
"YouTube justifies its utterly inexcusable pernicious invisible self-righteous and counterproductive censorship," he tweeted Wednesday, posting a copy of the email explaining the decision to censor him.
"We have reviewed your appeal for the following," wrote YouTube in the email.
His podcast episode "Trans: When Ideology Meets Reality" drew considerable ire from the tech giant over its perceived offence.
"We reviewed your content carefully and have confirmed that it violates our hate speech policy. We know this is probably disappointing news, but it's our job to ensure that YouTube is a safe place for all," said YouTube.
"You know what? I don't think so."
"I think a small coterie of activists operating narcissistically behind the scenes took the opportunity to…accuse me anonymously of hate because I don't approve of the sterilization and mutilation of children by greedy sadists enabled by lying therapists," he said.
Peterson said YouTube banned his discussion with Helen Joyce, though it is unclear which parts of the interview they considered as "hate speech."
Joyce is an Irish journalist and the author of a book on gender-ID ideology. She is currently the advocacy director for a campaign called Sex Matters.
"Experience evil for yourself here," tweeted Peterson.
My discussion with Helen Joyce has been banned by @YouTube all friendly-like on the grounds of hate speech and incitement to violence. Experience the evil for yourself here: https://t.co/LWou3CevWI— Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) June 13, 2023
