Jury selected for Coutts Three trial, 100 supporters gather at courthouse

"Did COVID-19 have an impact on you or anyone close to you?", Justice Keith Yamauchi asked potential jurors during the jury empanelment process on Tuesday, for the trial of the Coutts Three – Marco Van Huigenbos, Alex Van Herk, and George Janzen – in Lethbridge, AB.

The three defendants are being charged with mischief over $5,000 for their roles in the Coutts border blockade and protest of 2022, a demonstration that ran concurrently with the Freedom Convoy protest in Ottawa, ON. The two peaceful demonstrations included civil disobedience in opposition to governmental decrees, edicts, and mandates marketed as "public health" measures to reduce COVID-19 transmission.

Potential jurors who answered Yamauchi's opening question in the affirmative were asked the follow-up question, "Will you be able to set aside that impact in determining this case based only on evidence heard during proceedings and instructions from me?".

Potential jurors were also asked, "Do you have a strong opinion in favour of or opposing or supporting the Coutts border blockade?". The composition of the questions asked of potential jurors was determined via negotiation between the defence teams and prosecution, with Yamauchi having final discretion as the judge overseeing the trial.

Questioning of potential jurors is part of a process to screen for the ability to execute jurist duties with impartiality.

14 jurors were selected at the conclusion of the day's proceedings, with two of them operating as extras in the event that any of the 12 are unable to complete their responsibilities across the course of the trial. All 14 persons will be present in the courtroom to observe all proceedings.

The trial is currently scheduled to run until April 19, although more court dates can be scheduled if it is not completed by then. Both the Crown and defence teams expect the trial to conclude before April 19.

Coutts Trio (@marco_huigenbos, @alexvanherk, and George Janzen) in Lethbridge, AB, address their supporters - I estimate a little under a hundred people. Tons of Tim Hortons coffee, donuts, and cookies also available. pic.twitter.com/lLEeKdzlx8 — Robert Kraychik (@rkraychik) April 2, 2024

Prior to the day's proceedings, approximately 100 people gathered outside the courthouse to express their support for the defendants. Coffee, donuts, cookies, and muffins were provided by some of the demonstration's participants. Van Huigenbos addressed the crowd, which was followed by a prayer for the defendants' welfare led by one of their friends