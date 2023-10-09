Inside Trudeau's plans to use AI for his censorship agenda

This is just an excerpt from The Ezra Levant Show. To see new, ad-free episodes, which air Monday - Friday @ 8 p.m. ET | 6 p.m. MT, become a subscriber to RebelNews+. This episode originally aired on October 6, 2023.

On Friday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra discussed the censorship agenda of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government.

It's incredible the amount of problems Canada has right now. Housing prices, the war in Ukraine is an important issue for some, Trudeau cutting a billion dollars from our own defence. Not a day goes by that there isn't some pressing problem that needs to be fixed. And yet, Trudeau has four bills that he has either passed, has introduced, or is about to introduce on censorship. Four more than on any other subject.

In legal expert Michael Geist's new article, “Canada Plans to Regulate Search and Social Media Use of Artificial Intelligence for Content Moderation and Discoverability,” he explains how the government plans to regulate the use of AI in search results. Ezra unpacked Geist's conclusions, including the government's claims that its proposals are in line with those of the European Union.

"While the government says it is more closely aligning its rules to the EU, it appears Canada would be an outlier when compared to the both the EU and the U.S. on the issue," Geist wrote.