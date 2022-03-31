Justin Trudeau receives cold welcome from pro-freedom protesters in Vancouver

By Rebel News Conservative Party of Canada Leadership Election The 2022 Conservative Party of Canada leadership election will be held on September 10, 2022, to elect the successor to Erin O'Toole. Please support our independent journalism by donating on this page. Learn More E-transfer (Canada): [email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

This past Tuesday, Prime Minster Justin Trudeau received a cold welcome from over 150 pro-freedom protesters on his way to a fundraiser in Vancouver B.C. The $1,675 per person event called “An Evening with the RT. HON. Justin Trudeau”, was hosted by serial house flipper Liberal MP Taleeb Noormohamed, and took place at the Fairmount Vancouver Hotel.

This was one of at least six meetings and appearances the prime minister attended in Metro Vancouver from March 28-29, which included his pledge to lower Canada’s carbon emissions by 40% by the year 2030.

Trudeau being greeted by protesters wanting their liberties back certainly isn’t out of the ordinary.

The Canadians who protested to disapprove of his presence in their cities was common throughout his campaign appearances for the 2021 federal election, and the PM even had to detour through a back door in order to avoid protesters who felt the same way in the U.K.

“Please spare your presence from us,” said one Chinese-Canadian protester holding a large banner outside of the hotel while the fancy fundraiser that required deep pockets and compliance with the divisive vaccine passport system to attend was taking place.

The protesters words piggy-backed off those recently spoken by European Member of Parliament (MEP) Christine Anderson, who was one of a handful of MEP’s to speak out against Prime Minister Trudeau’s invitation to address the European Parliament in Belgium.

Watch above and find out more of the reasons these Canadians gathered to let it be known they are still fighting for freedoms during the prime minister's fundraiser.

