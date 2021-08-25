Protesters chase Prime Minister Trudeau out of British Columbia event

By Ezra Levant Real Reporters Help fund our 2021 Canadian election coverage and view our election plans below! 1122 Donors

Controversy is brewing after a mainstream media reporter suggested that a protester shouted anti-Semitic remarks at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as he was leaving a campaign event in British Columbia. Abigail Bimman, a correspondent for Global News covering the Trudeau campaign, shared a video along with her comments from the event on Twitter, claiming that one protester made a comment saying “just like the dirty Jews” while the prime minister was being escorted to his vehicle.

Trudeau marched by police all the way down street away from announcement site and around the corner before getting in a vehicle as he was surrounded and screamed at by protesters the whole time. Among profanity, one yelled “just like the dirty Jews.” pic.twitter.com/TsTScrX0NM — Abigail Bimman (@AbigailBimman) August 25, 2021

Despite these words being unheard in the 15-second video she posted, Bimman insisted she was correct.

“Let me be clear: I heard it with my own ears. I wasn’t recording at the time. The video above was taken a few minutes later,” Bimman wrote in a followup tweet.

Rebel News' Matt Brevner was on location in White Rock, B.C. at the event and said he didn't hear or capture any such comment after reviewing footage he had.

Prime Minister Trudeau was in White Rock BC today to discuss home affordability. When the locals in the neighbourhood caught wind of what was supposed to be a quiet and curated event, they spoke their mind and they chased him out. Report coming soon at https://t.co/lNQwZSxLIT pic.twitter.com/J6Nc9b8XJp — BREVNER (@MattBrevner) August 25, 2021

“Folks were definitely upset,” Brevner said. “But I didn't hear any racist comments, let alone anything anti-Semitic.”

Brevner, who arrived before the event's media check in ended and was still denied access, said that only a few protesters — perhaps 10 — initially showed up. Word quickly spread, however, and Brevner estimated that eventually around 100 protesters had gathered, most of which were locals, though some were familiar faces that have been at lockdown protests, Brevner added.

Prime Minister Trudeau has faced rampant jeers and heckling from protesters as he's toured across the country — including another incident in British Columbia, where a group of Aboriginal protesters blocked the campaign bus. In that instance, another Global News journalist, David Akin, also deflected on behalf of the prime minister, claiming his bus was never blocked — something that was disproven by Rebel News' Mocha Bezirgan.

Prior to the announcement of the election, the Trudeau government issued another bailout to the media, this time to the tune of $61 million, though names of which individuals or outlets received funds is still unclear.

For all of our coverage of the 2021 Canadian election, click here.