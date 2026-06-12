Alberta Fact Check: Referendum proponent now says the vote he demanded is a waste of taxpayers’ money

In a posting on X, Forever Canadian founder Thomas Lukaszuk offered a tirade about what could have been potentially purchased with the amount of money he feels will be spent on the referendum on October 19.

Lukaszuk said, “Alberta, what do you get out of the $91,000,000, yes, $91 million referendum? Nothing. This $91 million could have been spent on building 3 schools, or 4 senior homes, or emergency rooms, hiring doctors or nurses. Instead, you get nothing.”

There are two problems with Lukaszuk’s statement.

To begin with, the claim that the referendum will cost $91 million is pure speculation. Only NDP Leader Naheed Nenshi can be found to be making the same claim. Elections Alberta hasn’t said what the referendum may cost.

The 2023 provincial election cost $37 million to conduct. The fall referendum in Alberta could likely cost more than that, but there is no solid basis for Lukaszuk’s estimation.

Secondly, Lukaszuk was the top proponent in Alberta demanding a referendum be held.

His Forever Canadian group petitioned for months and garnered over 400,000 signatures from Albertans asking for nothing less than a referendum to be held on the question of Alberta’s place in the federation. He really shouldn’t be complaining about the cost of something that he invoked in the first place.

The referendum may not have been called at all had Lukaszuk not done so much work to ensure the government was compelled to do so.



Careful what you wish for, Mr. Lukaszuk.