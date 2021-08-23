Trudeau campaign bus blocked by Indigenous activists

By Ezra Levant Real Reporters Help fund our 2021 Canadian election coverage and view our election plans below! 1091 Donors

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's campaign bus was blockaded by protesters at a recent stop in British Columbia — and David Akin, chief political correspondent for Global News, denied it.

Akin labelled a clip of the incident posted to social media by the environmental activists of the Dogwood initiative as “complete fake news.” Rebel News had earlier posted footage of the bus being blocked from leaving.

You think right wing news outlets stretch the truth? How about this whopper from a left wing advocacy group? Complete fake news. I was there. No helicopters were harmed during Trudeau’s stop in @ElizabethMay ‘s riding. https://t.co/zNIEHtAnFM — David Akin 🇨🇦 (@davidakin) August 21, 2021

Trudeau was in Victoria, B.C. for a campaign stop on August 19. I was at the event, where I captured video of the Liberal campaign bus being physically blockaded by indigenous rights protesters and heckling Trudeau as he entered the bus after the rally wrapped up.

Liberal staffers form a human shield in front of a protester, cheering and clapping every time she tries to raise her concerns. They laughed at me when I pointed out their tactics were very similar to the way Turkish president’s bodyguards handle protesters. Bunch of party shills pic.twitter.com/Tb8uKvwden — Mocha Bezirgan 🇨🇦 (@BezirganMocha) August 19, 2021

The blockade resulted in the prime minister being evacuated from the bus after approximately a 30-minute delay, at least. Trudeau left the bus wearing a black jacket and was escorted back into the event area with his personal RCMP security detail following suit.

On Saturday, bailout-recipient journalist for Global News, David Akin, tweeted that reports of Trudeau’s bus being blockaded was “complete fake news,” adding that the campaign bus was “not blocked ever.”

His bus was not blocked ever at any event I attended in the last week. — David Akin 🇨🇦 (@davidakin) August 21, 2021

In response to bailout-recipient journalist Akin’s tweet, I published a longform video time lapse from my two-camera shoot. The video documented the protest, which disrupted the Liberal campaign bus for around 30 minutes.

You are not telling the truth. I was there and I recorded them blocking the bus for half an hour. At times I recorded with both of my hands. I interviewed them. I asked Justin why he wouldn't engage with them. I'm not fake news. Where were you when this was happening? https://t.co/nbt3Oil6fd pic.twitter.com/nKePPXIpLV — Mocha Bezirgan 🇨🇦 (@BezirganMocha) August 21, 2021

Other Rebel reporters also chimed in on Akin's remarks.

You are fake news.



It takes young Chief videographer @BezirganMocha to show Canadians the real truth, not from you inside the Liberal lackey bus. — Efron Monsanto (@realmonsanto) August 21, 2021

You are fake news, David.



We had a videographer on the scene capturing several minutes of footage of Trudeau's bus being blocked by indigenous protesters which is something that you didn't even think was newsworthy.



Doing what it takes to keep your spot on the bus I guess. https://t.co/0RLcPG9l8V — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) August 21, 2021

I finally asked where Akin was on that day and why he didn't leave the Liberal media bus to report on the news himself.

There was a dozen journalist there yet none of them told you that Justin Trudeau's bus was blocked for HALF AN HOUR. But they refused to show this to you. https://t.co/cUcnqs1L6H — Mocha Bezirgan 🇨🇦 (@BezirganMocha) August 21, 2021

The chief political correspondent for @globalnews lied that Trudeau’s bus being blocked was “fake news”. Once I called him out and published a time lapse of the half an hour long incident, instead of a retraction, he blocked me. pic.twitter.com/UHdjtT0Oh2 — Mocha Bezirgan 🇨🇦 (@BezirganMocha) August 22, 2021

