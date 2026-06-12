Alberta Fact Check: Is the UCP leadership awash in sovereigntists?

There is a strong base of support for Alberta independence within the ranks of the UCP, but an extended piece written by Jason Markusoff for the CBC implying a vast conspiracy of sovereigntists may control the party from within makes some weak connections.

In an act of contemporary McCarthyism, Markusoff dug deeply into social media postings and pictures to find evidence of sovereigntist power brokers overtly calling for the independence of Alberta. He didn't find much.

Some party board members did indeed have pictures taken of themselves at rallies supporting the petitioning for an independence referendum.

Supporting a referendum on independence isn’t always the same as supporting independence itself, however. Otherwise, Thomas Lukaszuk could be considered among supporters of independence too.

Many politically involved people attend rallies simply to observe, listen to and learn from attendees. There is little doubt that some of the people who posed for pictures support the concept of independence, but it can’t be assumed.

Posting their images on the website of the national broadcaster and implying they are separatists is a tactic of intimidation and the stifling of debate.

Markusoff was forced to concede in the article that no current MLAs in the UCP have supported independence, but had to note that one supported the petitioning process for a referendum on the question.

The independence movement is strong and growing within Alberta. Many, if not most of the members of the UCP support the concept.

There is no evidence that independence members are controlling or steering the party from within, though. Especially in light of the overt federalist campaign Premier Danielle Smith has been on of late.

That won’t stop the state broadcaster from trying to foment conspiracy theories though — your tax dollars at work.