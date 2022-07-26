Kamala Harris blasted over 'preferred pronouns' announcement

AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Harris made her remarks alongside others who were present at a meeting with disability rights leaders on the anniversary of the passage of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The announcement of pronouns, physical attributes, and clothing — and in some cases land acknowledgement – is quickly becoming a commonplace practice in corporate boardrooms, union meetings, and college classrooms and first found its roots in defunct social media website Tumblr, from which many other social justice trends emerged.

“Good afternoon. I want to welcome these leaders for coming in to have this very important discussion about some of the most pressing issues of our time,” Harris began. “I am Kamala Harris. My pronouns are ‘she’ and ‘her,’ and I’m a woman sitting at the table wearing a blue suit.”

Harris’ defenders suggested that the veep made her remarks out of respect for the visually impaired. Despite the explanations, many took to criticizing Harris for her embrace of woke identity politics.

“It’s stunning to watch the language of gender ideology capture institution after institution, all the way to the Vice Presidency of the United States. This isn’t about pronouns; it’s about signaling and then setting the expectation for ideological submission,” explained Christopher Rufo, a journalist who has been at the forefront of exposing left-wing ideology.

“But what is a woman?” Sen. Ted Cruz quipped.

“I blame the California media for this weakness. Identity politics is unAmerican,” said former Acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grennell.

“How does she know though….about the woman thing…. or the blue thing for that matter,” asked free speech attorney Harmeet Dhillon.

“If she would repudiate woke inanities and move towards a commonsensical centrism, she would be embraced by a majority of Americans. Instead, she just digs in,” said academic Christina Hoff Sommers.