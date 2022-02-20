Kent State, Logan Paul and Charlie Kirk | Kaitlin Bennett on Andrew Says 61

Remove Ads

Kaitlin Bennett a.k.a. the 'Kent State Gun Girl' joins Andrew Says to discuss the abuse she's faced on American college campuses and the talking points used against her.

Bennett also recalls her appearances on Logan Paul's podcast which would later be removed, her spat with Charlie Kirk's Turning Point USA as well as what's to come for her content in the future now that she is having a child.

In a bonus segment, Bennett reveals which content creators she most enjoys and recalls a beef she had with a fellow YouTuber that mocked her fans.

Remove Ads
Remove Ads
Rebel News Plus Redirect
  • By Rebel News

Watch full-length, in-depth, TV-style shows from your favourite Rebel reporters

Subscribe to RebelNews+

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.