Kim Kardashian slammed for offering weak disavowal of Balenciaga following child BDSM controversy

Kim Kardashian broke her silence on the Balenciaga controversy, which saw children posing with BDSM-themed teddy bears and other questionable props.

The elite brand, which is endorsed by celebrities like Kardashian, showed photos on its Instagram page of child models posing with teddy bear handbags adorned in BDSM-themed gear from its Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2023 collection.

As detailed by Rebel News, the advertisements prompted mass outrage across social media platforms, with fans of the celebrities calling on them to disavow the company. The brand itself attempted to lay blame on the photographer and threatened to sue him, who disputed their attempt to scapegoat him for the shoot and deflect blame from Balenciaga’s in-house staff, who provided the props, set, and models.

“We sincerely apologize for any offense our holiday campaign may have caused,” the company said in a statement. “Our plush bear bags should not have been featured with children in this campaign. We have immediately removed the campaign from all platforms.”

Despite its effort to distance itself from the campaign, Balenciaga first promoted its handbags in Paris with models adorned in fake bruises and bloody noses carrying the teddy bears.

“I have been quiet for the past few days, not because I haven’t been disgusted and outraged by the recent Balenciaga campaigns, but because I wanted an opportunity to speak to their team to understand for myself how this could have happened,” Kardashian said days after the controversy erupted.

Kim continued:

As a mother of four, I have been shaken by the disturbing images. The safety of children must be held with the highest regard and any attempts to normalize child abuse of any kind should have no place in our society — period. I appreciate Balenciaga’s removal of the campaigns and apology. In speaking with them, I believe they understand the seriousness of the issue and will take the necessary measures for this to never happen again. As for my future with Balenciaga, I am currently re-evaluating my relationship with the brand, basing it off their willingness to accept accountability for something that should have never happened to begin with — & the actions I am expecting to see them take to protect children.

As a mother of four, I have been shaken by the disturbing images. The safety of children must be held with the highest regard and any attempts to normalize child abuse of any kind should have no place in our society — period. — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) November 27, 2022

Kardashian was swiftly mocked for her refusal to distance herself from the brand, with many pointing out that whatever sponsorship they’re offering her isn’t worth endorsing the message the company is responsible for.

Kim you don’t need the money from them. The red line has been crossed and as a mother of four and decent human being, you know that. There is no grey area here. Do the right thing and end your relationship with them, otherwise this whole statement is a wash. — Gays Against Groomers (@againstgrmrs) November 28, 2022

“Surprised she didn’t claim they are innocent like she’s done in those death row cases,” quipped political commentator Mike Cernovich.