Fashion house Balenciaga under fire for BDSM-themed ad featuring children

Balenciaga

Balenciaga, the fashion brand best known for creating outlandish designs like shoes with melted plastic on them, has spurred outrage among parents over its latest ad campaign featuring a child with a BDSM-themed teddy bear.

The high-end brand which is often worn by celebrities Kim Kardashian and Bella Hadid garnered no small amount of outrage over the campaign, with many pointing out that while the children photographed in the series had no idea the theme was sexual in nature, adults for whom the ads are intended certainly do.

As detailed by June Lapine, better known as the YouTuber “shoe0nhead,” the photoshoot for their latest products includes a “very purposely poorly hidden court document about ‘virtual child porn.’”

“Normal stuff” tweeted Lapine sarcastically, going on to detail how the company had pulled its presence and advertising on Twitter following Elon Musk’s takeover and pledge to crack down on child sexual exploitation.

the brand "Balenciaga" just did a uh..... interesting... photoshoot for their new products recently which included a very purposely poorly hidden court document about 'virtual child porn'



normal stuff pic.twitter.com/zjMN5WhZ0s — shoe (@shoe0nhead) November 21, 2022

Lawyer and political commentator Mike Cernovich wrote, “Looks like the case mentioned in the slip opinion is Ashcroft v Free Speech Coalition. Although the full case name is obscured by other paper, in context that citation would make sense.”

Looks like the case mentioned in the slip opinion is Ashcroft v Free Speech Coalition. Although the full case name is obscured by other paper, in context that citation would make sense. pic.twitter.com/n1Of1CI9o2 — Cernovich (@Cernovich) November 21, 2022

On British parents’ website Mumsnet, users expressed their anger at the company over the campaign.

Reduxx reported that the purses shown in the ads were worn during an October fashion show.