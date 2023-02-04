Laurier students protest never-ending mask mandate

Rebel News

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Saturday afternoon, dozens of students, faculty and their supporters rallied at the Waterloo post-secondary against a requirement to mask up to attend campus. Wilfred Laurier University dropped its mandatory vaccination policy in May 2022.

Students, faculty and supporters protesting Wilfrid Laurier University’s mask mandate. Despite dropping their vaccination mandate, Laurier continues to require its students and faculty to mask up. https://t.co/xZvGyszDhb pic.twitter.com/F9g4mbpHig — Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) February 4, 2023

Students and staff face expulsion or firing if they do not comply with the masking policy.

Here at the Waterloo Mask Mandate Protest where Universities are compelling students to wear a mask or be expelled.



Organized by @S_A_M_CDN against Laurier and Waterloo's unscientific decisions.



Full report to follow from @lincolnmjay pic.twitter.com/wRc3y9yxOq — Efrain Flores Monsanto 🇨🇦🚛 (@realmonsanto) February 4, 2023

Saturday's protest was organized by Students Against Mandates, a non-profit organization committed to ending covid 19 mandated on university campuses.

You’re not going to want to miss SAM’s Say No to Mandates protest tomorrow in Waterloo — Speakers include @strauss_matt and @DMillardHaskell with SAM member @Kam_Bach MCing! See you there! #enoughisenough pic.twitter.com/SyLrowvqBa — Students Against Mandates (@S_A_M_CDN) February 4, 2023

Laurier's steadfast adherence to public masking makes the school an outlier within the city. Waterloo Regional Council ended the municipal masking mandate on March 21, 2022.

Protest in Waterloo against Wilfred Laurier University’s mask mandate. https://t.co/xZvGysz5rD pic.twitter.com/Cq1Zg0asCF — Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) February 4, 2023

Full video report to follow at www.RebelNews.com.