Laurier students protest never-ending mask mandate

Laurier's steadfast adherence to public masking makes the school an outlier within the city.

  • February 04, 2023
Saturday afternoon, dozens of students, faculty and their supporters rallied at the Waterloo post-secondary against a requirement to mask up to attend campus. Wilfred Laurier University dropped its mandatory vaccination policy in May 2022.

Students and staff face expulsion or firing if they do not comply with the masking policy.

Saturday's protest was organized by Students Against Mandates, a non-profit organization committed to ending covid 19 mandated on university campuses.

Laurier's steadfast adherence to public masking makes the school an outlier within the city. Waterloo Regional Council ended the municipal masking mandate on March 21, 2022.

