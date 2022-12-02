Wilfred Laurier University plans to ‘de-centre whiteness’ as part of the new diversity plan for campus

Just in time for Christmas — buy two unisex shirts, get one FREE using code CHRISTMAS at checkout!

An email sent to students detailed Laurier's comprehensive action plan to decrease 'whiteness' on campus and 'decolonize' the Ontario post-secondary school:

Laurier needs to centre decolonization and equity if it is going to be successful in its desire to create an inclusive community (one of the key elements of the university wide strategic plan).

Equity and decolonization must be central to the university’s mission.

We must move on from our tendency towards superficial, performative and tick-box approaches to equity.

It is imperative that we de-centre structures and cultures of colonization and “whiteness” if the university is to realize its ambitions.