Law-abiding gun owners hopeful Trudeau's likely exit will lead to greener pastures

On last night's episode of The Gunn Show, Tracey Wilson of the Canadian Coalition for Firearm Rights (CCFR) joined Sheila to discuss the hopeful spirit of the firearms community and success of the Toronto Sportsmen's Show.

Wilson spoke about how after eight years of the Trudeau Liberals attempting to encroach on the rights of law-abiding gun owners, the firearms community is finally upbeat about the prospect of a Conservative federal government.

Last weekend, the Toronto Sportsmen's Show took place in Mississauga, Ont., attracting masses of outdoor enthusiasts. Speaking about the show, Wilson explained, "It speaks to their perseverance, because the show has never been busier."

"It was bigger than ever, it was five halls long. I spoke to other retailers and distributers and companies that were there at the show, they were in the same boat, they were just absolutely swamped. It was a sea shoulders for hours on end. It was absolutely beautiful."

Wilson went on to speak about the Trudeau Liberals' relentless efforts to confiscate firearms from law-biding owners. "There's a reason why with all these Liberal gun bans and everything else, and talking threats of kicking in their doors with some sort of confiscation program, there's a reason it hasn't happened yet."

"And that's because nobody will do it. It's impossible to do. Nobody wants to do it. It would be ridiculous and offensive and a big waste of time and resources. So nobody's going to do it and it's not going to happen."

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has repeatedly criticized the Trudeau Liberals for going after law-biding gun owners and not taking stronger steps to prevent criminals from acquiring firearms.

Trudeau's Demonization of Hunters & Sport Shooters

Poilievre has pledged to protect the rights of law-abiding firearms owners if he becomes prime minister by preventing arbitrary firearm prohibitions. He has also spoken about imposing harsher sentences on criminals to tackle increasing crime and violence.