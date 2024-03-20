Toronto Sportsmen show hints at hope for the firearms community

Start your free trial Access exclusive members only RebelNews+ shows, event footage, and documentaries Subscribe PETITION: Hands Off Our Guns The Trudeau government must stop punishing law-abiding gun owners and keep their hands off our guns. If you agree, please sign the petition on this page. 36,151 signatures

The large attendance numbers at one of Canada's largest outdoor shows indicate sport shooters' confidence that a coming change in government will undo Trudeau's series of gun grabs.

Defending our Cherished Canadian Heritage & Traditions

The @NDP, @Liberal_Party, and @BlocQuebecois will never stop trying to erase centuries of Canadian culture by punishing lawful gun owners and our fishing and trapping industries. Since @JustinTrudeau was elected, these three… pic.twitter.com/nvWKLWqeNL — CCFR/CCDAF (@CCFR_CCDAF) March 20, 2024

With the polls showing that Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre is set to steer the party into the greatest electoral victory in recent memory, gun owners, despite the ongoing scapegoating by the Liberal government, have a lot to feel good about.

Latest Nanos poll mapped out



CON: 215 seats (+96) 39.8% (+6.1%)

LIB: 57 seats (-103) 24.6% (-8.1%)

BQ: 39 seats (+7) 7.8% (+0.1%)

NDP: 30 seats (+5) 20.0% (+2.2%)

GRN: 2 seats (-) 5.0% (+2.7%)



Conservative Majority



Feel free to ask for any ridings pic.twitter.com/S21gIlV0ts — Real Albanian patriots🌐🇪🇺🇨🇦 (@RealAlbanianPat) March 19, 2024

The Conservatives have promised to repeal Trudeau's ban on more than 1500 models of shotguns and rifles, as well as the Liberal's prohibition on handgun ownership.

During his speech after becoming Conservative Party leader, Pierre Poilievre goes on the offensive against vaccine mandates, ArriveCan, and Trudeau's policies punishing law-abiding firearms owners.



MORE: https://t.co/PFfF79QL5t pic.twitter.com/rdVmy3Dpwf — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) September 11, 2022

Joining me tonight to discuss her time at the TO Sportsmen's Show and the latest in the fight for firearms rights in Canada is Tracey Wilson of the Canadian Coalition for Firearms rights.