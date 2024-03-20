Toronto Sportsmen show hints at hope for the firearms community

The large attendance numbers at one of Canada's largest outdoor shows indicate sport shooters' confidence that a coming change in government will undo Trudeau's series of gun grabs.
Defending our Cherished Canadian Heritage & Traditions
The NDP, Liberal Party, and Bloc Quebecois will never stop trying to erase centuries of Canadian culture by punishing lawful gun owners and our fishing and trapping industries.
With the polls showing that Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre is set to steer the party into the greatest electoral victory in recent memory, gun owners, despite the ongoing scapegoating by the Liberal government, have a lot to feel good about.
Latest Nanos poll mapped out
CON: 215 seats (+96) 39.8% (+6.1%)
LIB: 57 seats (-103) 24.6% (-8.1%)
BQ: 39 seats (+7) 7.8% (+0.1%)
NDP: 30 seats (+5) 20.0% (+2.2%)
GRN: 2 seats (-) 5.0% (+2.7%)
Conservative Majority
Feel free to ask for any ridings pic.twitter.com/S21gIlV0ts
The Conservatives have promised to repeal Trudeau's ban on more than 1500 models of shotguns and rifles, as well as the Liberal's prohibition on handgun ownership.
During his speech after becoming Conservative Party leader, Pierre Poilievre goes on the offensive against vaccine mandates, ArriveCan, and Trudeau's policies punishing law-abiding firearms owners.
MORE: https://t.co/PFfF79QL5t pic.twitter.com/rdVmy3Dpwf
Joining me tonight to discuss her time at the TO Sportsmen's Show and the latest in the fight for firearms rights in Canada is Tracey Wilson of the Canadian Coalition for Firearms rights.
