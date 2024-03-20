Toronto Sportsmen show hints at hope for the firearms community

  • Rebel News
  • March 20, 2024
  • News Analysis
The large attendance numbers at one of Canada's largest outdoor shows indicate sport shooters' confidence that a coming change in government will undo Trudeau's series of gun grabs.

With the polls showing that Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre is set to steer the party into the greatest electoral victory in recent memory, gun owners, despite the ongoing scapegoating by the Liberal government, have a lot to feel good about.

The Conservatives have promised to repeal Trudeau's ban on more than 1500 models of shotguns and rifles, as well as the Liberal's prohibition on handgun ownership.

Joining me tonight to discuss her time at the TO Sportsmen's Show and the latest in the fight for firearms rights in Canada is Tracey Wilson of the Canadian Coalition for Firearms rights.

Hands Off Our Guns News Analysis
