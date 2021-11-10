Lawsuit filed for Navy SEALS seeking religious exemption to vaccine mandate

AP Photo/Philippos Christou

First Liberty Institute has filed a lawsuit on behalf of U.S. Navy SEALs seeking religious exemptions from the Department of Defense’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate, claiming that the military is infringing on their First Amendment rights and are intimidating them into getting the vaccine.

On Tuesday, the organization filed a lawsuit representing approximately 35 active duty SEALs and three reservists, arguing the military is violating their constitutional rights. Fox News reports that the SEALs are all members of various Christian denominations, and are objecting to the mandate based on “their sincerely held religious beliefs.”

The news organization previously reported that the process to get a waiver for religious exemption is “nearly impossible.”

Additionally, newly implemented directives by the Navy threaten severe punishment including court martial, revocation of special operation status, severe pay cuts, and a travel ban for SEALs who refuse to comply with the mandate by the end of November.

Speaking to Fox News, a source informed the publication that a Navy officer told a SEAL planning to seek religious exemption that he would have to give up his Special Warfare pin, also known as a “trident.” SEALs without the privilege of wearing a trident are removed from the SEAL community entirely, and reverted to regular sailor status, despite years of training and veterancy.

The lawsuit cites numerous examples of SEALs who have been threatened with that punishment.

Michael Berry, the General Council for First Liberty Institute and Lt. Col. U.S. Marine Corps Reserve told the publication that the vaccine mandate is harmful to national security.

“After all the sacrifices these elite warriors made to defend our freedoms, the Navy is now threatening their careers, families, and finances. It’s appalling and it has to stop before any more harm is done to our national security,” he said. “Forcing a service member to choose between their faith and serving their country is abhorrent to the Constitution and America’s values.”

The lawsuit focuses on the denial of religious exemptions by the military, specifically in regards to the First Amendment and the Religious Freedom Restoration Act. The lawsuit argues that SEALs are being designated as “non-deployable” for requesting the religious exemption.

