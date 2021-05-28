Lawyer update: Here's what you need to know from Pastor Artur Pawlowski's trial on Wednesday
Thanks to supporters of our SaveArtur.com campaign we have been able to secure top legal defence for Pastor Artur Pawlowski.
The fruits of your generosity were on full display in court on Wednesday when Sarah Miller of JSS Barristers mounted an exceptional defence that even garnered the praise from the presiding judge in Artur's case, Justice Adam Germaine.
Rebel News had Sheila Gunn Reid live-tweeting court proceedings on Wednesday, while Adam Soos provided regular video updates throughout the day.
We have been the only news source covering this story from the beginning, and as part of our extensive coverage, we were joined by Sarah Miller for an interview updating us on the big day in court in her own words.
For those who have not been following the story, Pastor Artur was facing two contempt of court charges, stemming from a pair of court orders, which Pastor Artur allegedly broke when he held church services in contravention of Alberta’s COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings.
Sarah Miller skillfully argued that, firstly, the order which led to Artur’s arrest did not apply to him, and secondly, even if it did, Artur was certainly not given sufficient notification to comply.
- By Adam Soos
