LIVE UPDATES: Pastor Artur Pawlowski's contempt of court hearing

Pastor Artur Pawlowski will finally have his day in court, and as always Rebel News will be your source for trustworthy coverage as the story develops.

Sheila Gunn Reid will be providing live tweet updates as court proceeds and Adam Soos will be bringing you regular video updates to keep you informed.

This is the legal battle of a lifetime for Artur, the fundamental battle for his right to worship and serve the poor.

(9:30 AM MT / 11:30 AM ET)

Pastor Art Pawlowski is in court today for a hearing on an contempt application for allegedly breaching the order of Justice Gates that allowed police to enter the church at any time to inspect. Some confusion, since AHS lawyer thought hearing would cover the May 6 Rooke order



Justice Adam Germain is hearing the case. He's been tasked with hearing many of the coronavirus lockdown cases. He's the same judge on the Pastor Stephens case.

Jennifer Jackson is the lawyer acting for AHS. The incredible Sarah Miller from JSS Barristers is acting for Pastor Art. She recently secured victories for two other churches who were also http://FightTheFines.com clients, Full Gospel Outreach in Sask, and Mission7 in Calgary.

Miller states that Pawlowski will not admit to contempt of the Gates order. Jackson is going through evidence.

Jackson is going through her evidence of contempt of the April 23 order. The order allows police and Health inspectors to disrupt religious services to examine for public health infractions. Sect 176.2 of the Canadian criminal code prohibits the disruption of religious services

Jackson says on April 24th, the order was hand delivered to Pawlowski - Jackson says this was before services on a Saturday. Calgary police/AHS were not permitted to enter by Pawlowski. Jackson says they were "disrespectfully denied entry" (Me:I hope their feelings are ok)

(this is a gross misunderstanding of what happens at church. Prayer and worship can happen before and after official services)

"No arrest was made in this case." That's true. Art went to jail on the other order that restrained everyone for holding in a legal public gathering- the Orwellian term the government now uses to describe church services.

Order was served 8:50 am on April 24 Jackson is now stating your previously arguing that inspections were intended to be done in advance of the church services, examining the church during services it was necessary to examine for compliance during services. (Me:pick a lane)

For those of you curious, this contempt hearing is based one of the videos that went viral when Pastor Art cast the government out of his church. Jackson says Health inspectors and police were met with "violent and abusive language". (But no real violence. That's important)

Jackson is done. Miller is taking 5 mins to prep.

Jackson says the April 23 order was hand delivered April 24th at 8:50 a.m. After previously arguing that entry to church was attempted before services, she's now arguing that entering during services is necessary to check for public health order compliance. (Me: pick a lane)

(10:00 AM MT / 12:00 PM ET)

And we're back in court for the contempt hearing for Pastor Art Pawlowski. Sarah Miller is up for Pawlowski.

Miller: there are a few facts that Ms Jackson failed to acknowledge in her submission. AHS went ex parte (in secret) to get the order. AHS claimed safety reasons. "There is no evidence that Mr Pawlowski would cause prejudice to AHS in they have him notice"

On April 23 without notice (AHS) get this order before Justice Gates. Entire interaction with Pulaski and AHS is under 3 mins. Pawlowski repeatedly claims he's trying to read document. Tells officer to come back. To call his lawyer. Wasn't given an opportunity to comply.

Miller is basically saying that from service of the order, to expected compliance, to contempt of the order was 2 minutes and 30 seconds. How could anyone be expected to comply?

Miller: Relevant facts are:

the order was obtained ex parte (in secret)

Although AHS/CPS knew where Pawlowski lived, they never served in advance of church on 24th so he could comply

on 24, they gave him 2.5 mins to comply.

They never came back to attempt inspection

On April 23 without notice (AHS) get this order before Justice Gates. On 24th, interaction with Pawlowski and AHS is under 3 mins. Pawlowski repeatedly claims he's trying to read document. Tells officer to come back, to call his lawyer. Wasn't given an opportunity to comply

Miller: rules of court give an opportunity to explain reasonable excuse. When AHS shows up with armed police officers with an order, it would take Pawlowski more than two and a half minutes to read the order, understand and comply.

Miller: Mr Pawlowski can do nothing more to purge his contempt. For 2 weeks following this, Pawlowski told congregants to not interfere with AHS. However AHS never came.

(Omg AHS wanted an invitation from Pawlowski to come back to interrupt services and inspect the church. Did they want Art to say: Please come back, Nazi Gestapo, and bother my congregation. I'm sorry. Honestly, what's wrong with these people?)

Miller is done. Germain asking questions. "Do you wish me to rely on your client's affidavit in consideration of this hearing?" Miller: yes

Procedural wrangling.

(10:30 AM MT / 12:30 PM ET)

Germain thanks Miller for her professionalism and the quality of her written material. Calls her work an "absolute treat" and a "superb presentation".

Procedural/scheduling wrangling again.

Justice Germain says he's been assigned to handle all of the coronavirus cases re: AHS court orders. He won't be releasing any findings until everyone has had a first hearing.

Decision on this Pawlowski contempt hearing will be made June 28th at 9:30 a.m. Pastor must appear that day. If he is found guilty of contempt, a sanction hearing will be downstream of that date. Court is adjourning until 2:00 for 2nd contempt hearing on the May 6 order