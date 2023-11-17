Leading surgeon aims to redefine gender reassignment with 'genital swap' surgery
Dr. Miroslav Djordjevic, associated with Mount Sinai hospital in New York City and also practicing in Serbia, has reportedly refined his surgical methods over the past 15 years, and is apparently approaching a breakthrough with his genital swapping technique,
Dr. Miroslav Djordjevic, associated with Mount Sinai hospital in New York City and also practicing in Serbia, has reportedly refined his surgical methods over the past 15 years, and is apparently approaching a breakthrough with his genital swapping technique, the Daily Mail reports.
However, the specifics regarding the patients selected for this surgery and the location of the operation are not yet confirmed. Medical professionals have raised concerns about the significant risks associated with such a complex procedure, which has the potential for severe complications.
Djordjevic, in a recent edition of Doctor Podcasts, stated, "Now we are in a final step," indicating the near readiness for this type of surgery.
"The final approach will be to transplant the penis. This is my main goal, goal of my career. And I hope that this future started yesterday," he stated.
Currently, surgeons perform genital transformation surgeries such as vaginoplasties and phalloplasties. These procedures involve constructing a neo-penis or neo-vagina using tissue from the patient's arms, legs, or other body parts.
Djordjevic, however, views these practices as inefficient because the original sex organs are simply discarded, or as he puts it, "put in the garbage." Djordjevic explained that he believes in a more resourceful approach. "I concluded that it may be useful to use these very healthy organs."
This perspective has led Djordjevic to refine a technique where he swaps the genitalia between a biological male and a biological female in a single operation.
Djordjevic said he has successfully transplanted a uterus, ovaries, and testicles into his patients in recent years.
A recent study, one of the first to investigate the aftermath of transgender surgeries conducted this year, uncovered worryingly high incidences of postoperative pain, discomfort during sexual activities, and urinary issues.
