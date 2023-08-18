Leading surgeon declares transgender women may soon give birth via womb transplants

Pixabay

A leading surgeon at the University of Alabama has stated that it will soon be 'medically possible' for transgender women (biological males) to give birth.

Dr. Paige Porrett, the lead surgeon at the Comprehensive Transplant Institute at UAB and one of the leading specialists in womb transplants for women born without uteruses or who have undergone hysterectomies says she believes this procedure can be offered to biological men.

“I think there's a lot of providers, such as myself, who would envision that is the case,” Dr. Porrett told the Daily Mail. “I think that it is certainly medically possible. The future is wide open.”

Dr. Porrett warns that it's too early to carry out these surgeries due to the high-risk nature of the procedure and potential complications that could arise. These include factors such as hormone replacement therapy and previous gender-affirming surgeries.

“I think it'll happen in the future, but there's going to be a lot more work that our community needs to do to be able to offer that safely,” Dr. Porrett revealed to the Daily Mail.

Explaining the complexity of the operation, Dr. Porrett pointed out that it is considered extremely high-risk even for biological women. Anatomical differences in the male reproductive system add to the challenges. Males are unable to produce or carry children, despite surgeries that give male genitalia the appearance of female ones.

"It's a big operation," Dr. Porrett stated. "There's not many transplant surgeons like myself, either in the States or in the world, frankly, that can do this procedure."

The Daily Mail itself reported that "Doing this in a transgender woman, especially one who still has male sex organs, would be even more difficult due to those anatomical differences. Hormone replacement therapy and gender reassignment surgery could make it more difficult for a trans patient to produce enough eggs for IVF, which is part of the transplant protocol."

The Daily Mail fails to acknowledge that males are incapable of producing eggs, let alone a sufficient quantity for IVF procedures.

The Uterus Transplant Program at the University of Alabama is at the forefront of this push, and one of only four such programs in the United States and the first to operate outside of a clinical trial.

The transplant procedure, still rare and having only been done approximately 100 times worldwide, is a multilayered process that takes around 18 months to complete on average.

Dr. Porrett and her team recently delivered a baby boy through UAB's program in May, after transplanting a uterus into a mother born without one due to a rare disease. The process involves removing a uterus from a deceased or living donor of reproductive age (biological women between 18 to 40 years old) and transplanting it into the recipient.

But the procedure is fraught with challenges, as Dr. Porrett describes sewing a piece of the donor's vaginal tissue to the recipient's vagina as a “major technical difficulty.” And as men do not have a vagina or a cervix, the surgical process for transgender women would be entirely different.

Should the procedure be successful, the patient will begin to menstruate for the first time, and to become pregnant, must undergo in vitro fertilization (IVF).

Many are left wondering if this pursuit of scientific novelty has gone too far.

In the face of an alarming push by the woke brigade to redefine the very essence of what it means to be a woman, the sacred definition of motherhood itself is being erased in a push to cater to trans ideologues.