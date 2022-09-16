Less EVs, more V8s: Readers react harshly to Car and Driver’s electric vehicle push

On last night's episode of the Ezra Levant Show, guest host David Menzies discussed a recent issue of Car and Driver which focuses significantly on electric vehicles rather than the more traditional vehicles that brought the magazine to prominence.

The magazine faced stiff backlash in the recent past from many of its faithful readers for straying from the path of exclusively covering more conventional automobiles.

As stated by David Menzies, "Hope as always abounds I suppose, and kudos to editor-in-chief, Tony Quiroga, who basically implies in his editorial that he's expecting another avalanche of hate mail for this current issue about EVs. But he implores his readers to 'Don't confuse coverage with infatuation.'"

David went on to say, "I'd be perfectly fine with this trend if it were being driven by the free-market economy. But it isn't. No, EV propaganda and proliferation is a direct result of government meddling and even quasi-government meddling."

"Case in point, the World Economic Forum and the United Nations, both entities being unelected and non-accountable, are increasingly telling us how to live our lives based on climate change. They want us to get from point A to point B preferably by public transit. They want us to eat bugs. They want us to abandon single-family dwellings and live in high-rise apartment buildings. These are the 'build back better' types."

