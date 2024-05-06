Natural Resources Canada seeking contractor to study its fleet emissions

The Canadian Press / Spencer Colby

After outlawing the sale of new gas-powered vehicles to Canadians by 2035 in an edict in 2021, one federal agency is considering retrofitting its existing fleet to be more “environmentally friendly.”

According to a posting to the Canada Buys federal procurement website, Natural Resources Canada is looking to hire a contractor to study the department's fleet of cars and trucks for the technologies they use to save fuel and their impact on greenhouse gas emissions.

Hypocrisy? Steven Guilbeault, the federal Minister of the Environment & “Climate Change”, wants YOU to buy a pricey EV or ride a bike or take public transit. But how does Minister Guilbeault get around town? Check out the video evidence for the answer. https://t.co/CTKn8o86N0 — David Menzies (@TheMenzoid) February 24, 2024

The evaluation is part of a broader plan to develop a program to retrofit existing vehicles to be more "environmentally friendly" and "help Canada meet its emission reduction targets."

According to Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault, to reach the 2035 goal of a fully electric Canadian new car market, by 2026, 20% of auto sales must be electric or plug-in hybrid vehicles.

Just one in 10 vehicles driven off the lot in Canada is an electric or plug-in hybrid model.