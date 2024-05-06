Natural Resources Canada seeking contractor to study its fleet emissions

The evaluation is part of a broader plan to develop a program to retrofit existing vehicles to be more 'environmentally friendly' and 'help Canada meet its emission reduction targets.'

The Canadian Press / Spencer Colby
After outlawing the sale of new gas-powered vehicles to Canadians by 2035 in an edict in 2021, one federal agency is considering retrofitting its existing fleet to be more “environmentally friendly.”

According to a posting to the Canada Buys federal procurement website, Natural Resources Canada is looking to hire a contractor to study the department's fleet of cars and trucks for the technologies they use to save fuel and their impact on greenhouse gas emissions.

The evaluation is part of a broader plan to develop a program to retrofit existing vehicles to be more "environmentally friendly" and "help Canada meet its emission reduction targets."

According to Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault, to reach the 2035 goal of a fully electric Canadian new car market, by 2026, 20% of auto sales must be electric or plug-in hybrid vehicles.

Just one in 10 vehicles driven off the lot in Canada is an electric or plug-in hybrid model.

