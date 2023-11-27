Liberal minister spooked by Conservative opposition to progressive Ukraine trade agreement

Seamus O’Regan, the federal minister of labour, recently responded to reporters at the House of Commons following the Conservative vote against a free trade deal with Ukraine that would see more taxpaying Canadian money squandered off to the country.

It’s legislation meant to “modernize” the existing Canada-Ukraine Free Trade Agreement, introduced by Trade Minister Mary Ng who was under fire late last year and earlier this year for awarding government media training contracts to her friends – a clear breach of conflict of interest rules.

She’s also the same minister who, when questioned about this very agreement, wasn’t sure if carbon emissions were classified as pollution:

DAZED AND CONFUSED!!!



Liberal Trade Minister doesn't know if carbon emissions constitute pollution, but put a carbon tax in the trade agreement with Ukraine.



You can't make this up.



WATCH NOW 👇👇👇#cdnpoli #CPC #Pierre4PM pic.twitter.com/ZhwgzGigpX — kyleseeback (@kyleseeback) November 9, 2023

As fiscally responsible Conservatives listen to the genuine concerns of Canadians grappling to provide basic necessities amidst unprecedented inflation, soaring interest rates, and record taxation, their opposition to ineffective policies and agreements reflects a commitment to prioritizing measures that benefit the population.

The Bank Of Nova Scotia recently said that nearly half of the base point interest rates seen across Canada were a result of government over-spending. “Fiscal policy at all levels of government has been badly mis-calibrated from an inflation management perspective,” a November 17 update reads.

“This is really spooky,” Minister O’Regan told reporters while appearing quite paranoid.

What kind of Conservative party votes against a free trade deal with Ukraine?



What’s going on here?

I mean, what’s really going on? pic.twitter.com/giIO0k1kNv — Seamus O'Regan Jr (@SeamusORegan) November 23, 2023

Minister O’Regan claims that Ukraine is a democracy and needs defending at all costs.

According to a September update, that commitment has cost Canadians “more than $9.5 billion dollars in multifaceted assistance to Ukraine since the beginning of 2022.”

But is Ukraine really a democracy?

After all, democracies don’t ban opposition parties like President Volodymyr Zelensky did in May of 2022, when the Ukrainian Parliament passed a law formally banning them.

Zelensky also signed a law that expands government regulatory power over news media, something that the Justin Trudeau Liberals are also trying to do through ambiguously worded legislation like the Online Harms Act, despite the free press being a cornerstone of a healthy, functioning democracy.

Democracies also don’t ban churches or religious sects, as Zelenskyy has.

Nor do they ban elections. But under Zelensky’s regime, they have.

Zelensky declared martial law in 2022 in what was supposed to be a temporary response to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, a move that has been repeatedly extended. His majesty said that the election scheduled for March 2024 is cancelled because now is apparently not the time for Ukrainians to head to the polls.

Meanwhile, Canada’s labour minister doubles down on his rhetoric, calling Ukraine a “beacon of democracy.

The Conservatives voted against a free trade deal with Ukraine and they’re trying to blame it on a carbon price that’s mentioned in there. But Ukraine already has a carbon price.



So something’s up.



Don’t let them distract you.



Something’s up.#SlavaUkraini 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/btWyUBngTH — Seamus O'Regan Jr (@SeamusORegan) November 23, 2023

Why do we need amendments to an existing free-trade agreement anyway?

Perhaps because Trudeau’s initial plan to somehow freeze and seize Putin’s banking assets (a tactic he deployed against his own citizens when they peacefully protested tyrannical government overreach in early 2022) to force Russia to rebuild Ukraine didn’t come to fruition.

No, instead the Canadian government seeks to have Canadian taxpayers foot the bill and fund the reconstruction.

When do Canadians say enough, is enough?

A leger poll from October found that less than half (45%) Canadians believe we should maintain the current levels of financial aid to Ukraine.

Canadians increasingly fear they will freeze and starve in the dark this winter, lining up in record numbers to food banks, meaning it’s becoming increasingly safe to say many would like to hop off of the proxy war funding bandwagon.