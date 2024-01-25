Liberal ministers react strongly to Alberta Premier Danielle Smith hosting Tucker Carlson
'MAGA-style conservatism has no place in Canada, and it's trying to reach through our borders,' said Edmonton MP Randy Boissonnault.
Four cabinet ministers of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke to reporters, criticizing Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's choice to meet with former Fox News personality Tucker Carlson.
Edmonton MP Randy Boissonnault said, "I'm here with my colleagues—Liberal caucus members, ministers all—to talk about what happened last night in Edmonton when the Premier of the province of Alberta, Danielle Smith, invites Tucker Carlson right into the heart of my riding."
"You can tell a lot about a person by the company they keep, and I have knocked those doors in Edmonton Center," Boissonnault added. "I know how progressive a riding Edmonton Center is. I've represented it since 2015, and for Danielle Smith to bring the mouthpiece of the MAGA conservative far-right to Edmonton Center to spew hate about LGBTQ+ people is beyond the pale. It's deplorable, and we won't stand for it," he continued.
Transport Minister Pablo Rodriguez also called on Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre to condemn Tucker Carlson's visit to Canada. "He wants to be prime minister of this country. What happened last night is not acceptable," said Rodriguez.
In a discussion about the drawbacks of solar panels, Smith remarked to Carlson, "I wish you would put Steven Guilbeault in your crosshairs."
Minister of Environment and Climate Change Steven Guilbeault said, "This goes beyond me and the fact that I was targeted last night at this event, this increases political violence against everyone who runs for office in this country."
