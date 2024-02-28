Liberal MP praises ArriveCan for marginalizing millions of unvaccinated Canadians

The Canadian Press / Adrian Wyld

Liberal MP Kevin Lamoureux invoked conspiracy Wednesday by claiming criticism of the ArriveCan application comes from the “MAGA conservative far right.”

“I just want to know how much money they spent to support ‘Arrive-Scam’ when they didn't have the science to even support it from day one,” said Conservative MP Colin Carrie.

Carrie asked the Parliamentary Secretary to the Government House Leader for the costs of studies supportive of the app but did not receive a direct response.

“Well Madame Speaker, the MAGA conservative ‘far right’ is coming out,” said Lamoureux when asked about the cost of studies to support the pandemic tool.

“These are the ones that still deny the pandemic,” he added.

“We look back to ‘Arrive-Scam’ and how it started in 2021 during the election, and we see it was used to say to Canadians that unvaccinated Canadians were a danger to vaccinated Canadians,” Carrie told MPs Wednesday in the House of Commons.

“It was the demonization of millions of Canadians.”

A December 2022 Auditor General's report on the Health Canada-led COVID vaccine program revealed mandates for work and other activities, and travel bans for the unvaccinated, did not bolster vaccination rates. Agency staff confirmed 81% of Canadians received at least two COVID jabs.

Lamoureux said “thank goodness” the majority of Canadians saw the “value” of marginalizing the unvaccinated to protect the health and well-being of everyone else.

However, Public Health Agency of Canada President Harpreet Kochhar prepared the briefing note for a Commons public accounts committee last February 6 on $1 billion worth of vaccine wastage.

“At the end of May 2022, there were 32.5 million doses in inventory, and using unclassified and public documentation, we estimated those doses to be worth about $1 billion,” wrote the Office of Auditor General of Canada.

Lamoureux's remarks echo derogatory statements by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who claimed in 2021 that unvaccinated Canadians were “extremists.”

“They are extremists who don’t believe in science, they’re often misogynists, also often racists. It’s a small group that muscles in, and we have to make a choice in terms of leaders, in terms of the country. Do we tolerate these people?” said Trudeau at the time.