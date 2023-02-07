Feds wasted 20% of vax program spending

Of the $5 billion in federal funding for COVID vaccine doses, $1 billion was wasted through expiration or other spoilage.

The waste of vaccines was detailed in the December 2022 Auditor General's report on the Health Canada-led COVID vaccine program. Despite vaccine mandates for work and other activities, and travel bans for the unvaccinated, Canadians have not been coerced into adopting a lifestyle of endless jabs:

Although the government was successful in sending a sufficient number of doses to provinces and territories, the Public Health Agency of Canada ended up with a large surplus of doses. This led to vaccine wastage because some of the doses expired before they could be used or donated. At the end of May 2022, there were 32.5 million doses in inventory, and using unclassified and public documentation, we estimated those doses to be worth about $1 billion. The majority of those doses will expire by the end of 2022, resulting in more wastage if they are not used or donated soon.

According to Blacklock's, managers at the Public Health Agency of Canada drastically underestimated the "wastage" in their mass vaccination efforts:

'Wastage is really inevitable in any immunization program,' Harpreet Kochhar, president of the Agency, testified at the Commons public accounts committee. 'When we started initially the vaccination campaign the unavoidable wastage was around three percent.'

MP @pfragiskatos: “Do we have data on the number of lives saved in per capita terms if we compare Canada and the United States?”

Harpreet Kochhar, Pres, Public Health Agency @GovCanHealth:

“We have done a study in which we modeled and almost 800,000 lives were saved.” https://t.co/IWvV9Iea5P — Holly Doan (@hollyanndoan) February 7, 2023

The Feds, however, have justified the abuse of taxpayer money on medicines no one seems to want by over-estimating the lifesaving qualities of the vaccines, claiming 800,000 lives were saved by the COVID inoculation policy through "modelling."