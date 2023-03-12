Liberals claimed the truckers received foreign assistance — now there's evidence China helped them

On Friday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra discussed the double standard in the media's treatment of the Conservative Party's tenuous ties to U.S. Republicans, versus the actual ties between Canadian Liberals and U.S. Democrats.

Major Democrat political operatives, including chief Obama strategist David Axelrod and deputy campaign manager Jen O'Malley Dillon — now deputy chief of staff to Biden — have been openly boasting of their ties to the Trudeau Liberals.

"The [2015] campaign was run by U.S. Democrats," Ezra argued. "It wasn't even a Canadian campaign. And these people were not shy and, and hiding from it because they knew the Canadian media is absolutely fine with foreign meddling, as long as it's not American right-wingers."

The work was done by U.S. Democrats, but we now know where the money came from — China. "They accused you and the truckers from taking money from foreigners. They're the ones who took money from foreigners... Everything they accuse you of doing, they have done," said Ezra.

