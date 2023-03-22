Liberals claim no data on costs of firearms 'buy-back' program

E-transfer (Canada):

An exclusive Rebel News access to information filing with Public Safety Canada on the nearly one-billion-dollar gun grab compensation program returned just seven pages of heavily redacted documents, none of which provided any financial estimates.

"How is this going to make Canada better?"



Tracey Wilson (@TWilsonOttawa) of the CCFR blasts Trudeau's over-reaching gun ban, Bill C-21, that purposely targets hunters and sport shooters.



Reclassifying and banning nearly all centre-fire semi-automatic rifles and shotguns capable of a five-round magazine has been described as the single largest firearms ban in Canadian history.

Reclassifying and banning nearly all centre-fire semi-automatic rifles and shotguns capable of a five-round magazine has been described as the single largest firearms ban in Canadian history.

@Safety_Canada in a submission last Oct 5 to the Commons public safety committee acknowledged it did not know if the handgun ban would reduce gun crime. "𝐈 𝐝𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐤𝐧𝐨𝐰 𝐞𝐱𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐥𝐲 𝐰𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐢𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐡𝐚𝐯𝐞," testified @TDakalbab

The latest hunting and sport shooting gun ban comes on the heels of a widescale reclassification of 1500 popular models of firearms in 2020 and a grandfathering out of handgun ownership in 2022.

PM Trudeau: "It will no longer be possible to buy, sell, transfer, or import handguns anywhere in Canada."

The ban on semi-autos included what was described as a buy-back program - of firearms the government never owned- with compensation for confiscating the legally obtained property from its law-abiding owners to be determined by the state.

That's over $127M of your tax dollars, just for privately owned AR's, just one of the hundreds of styles of guns banned. This will balloon to well over $5B of Cndn taxpayer money.

It's insanity during this economic crisis to spend like this purely for politics



It’s insanity during this economic crisis to spend like this purely for politics 🇨🇦 @taxpayerDOTcom https://t.co/B2gsIO7S6O — Tracey Wilson (@TWilsonOttawa) July 28, 2022

Taxpayer watchdog, The Canadian Taxpayers Federation, reports the Liberal gun ban and buyback would cost $200 million.

However, the Parliamentary Budget Officer estimates reimbursing gun owners will cost up to $756 million.

The $756-million estimate does not include administrative or staffing costs. Administrative costs are approaching four million dollars, and not a single gun has been snatched from its rightful owner yet.

Rebel News asked Public Safety Canada to:

Provide copies of any analysis done on the buyback costs involved with the government’s proposed firearms control plans, since January 1, 2020.

Instead of financial analysis supporting the Liberal government's estimate of 200 million dollars to seize the property of thousands of Canadians, Rebel News received seven heavily redacted pages of mindless internal bureaucratic chatter.

Rebel News continues to investigate the Liberals' claims about the purported necessity and costs of their attacks on the lawful Canadian firearms community.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith questions why the Trudeau government, which "doesn't want to fight," is continuing to attack hunters and farmers with Bill C-21.



Sign the petition at https://t.co/fUAV0A4m9b pic.twitter.com/ilgtPvftEX — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 10, 2023

