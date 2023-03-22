Liberals claim no data on costs of firearms 'buy-back' program

Instead of financial analysis supporting the Liberal government's estimate of $200M to seize the property of thousands of Canadians, Rebel News received seven heavily redacted pages of mindless internal bureaucratic chatter.

An exclusive Rebel News access to information filing with Public Safety Canada on the nearly one-billion-dollar gun grab compensation program returned just seven pages of heavily redacted documents, none of which provided any financial estimates.

Reclassifying and banning nearly all centre-fire semi-automatic rifles and shotguns capable of a five-round magazine has been described as the single largest firearms ban in Canadian history.

The latest hunting and sport shooting gun ban comes on the heels of a widescale reclassification of 1500 popular models of firearms in 2020 and a grandfathering out of handgun ownership in 2022.

The ban on semi-autos included what was described as a buy-back program - of firearms the government never owned- with compensation for confiscating the legally obtained property from its law-abiding owners to be determined by the state.

Taxpayer watchdog, The Canadian Taxpayers Federation, reports the Liberal gun ban and buyback would cost $200 million.

However, the Parliamentary Budget Officer estimates reimbursing gun owners will cost up to $756 million.

The $756-million estimate does not include administrative or staffing costs. Administrative costs are approaching four million dollars, and not a single gun has been snatched from its rightful owner yet.

Rebel News asked Public Safety Canada to:

Provide copies of any analysis done on the buyback costs involved with the government’s proposed firearms control plans, since January 1, 2020.

