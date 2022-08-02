Liberals seek advice about digitizing money

The Canadian Ministry of Finance is looking for help to coach them through the next steps of digitizing your money and assets.

Remove Ads

After using the financial sector to punish political enemies of the Liberal Party during last winter's convoy protest against COVID restriction, leaving protesters only able to use physical cash, the feds are now looking for ways to digitize physical currency, making it easier to control.

The Canadian Ministry of Finance is looking for help to coach them through the next steps of digitizing your money and assets, making it easier to disconnect wrong-thinkers from their property if someone gets wrong ideas about the government.

The proposed procurement for consultation services was posted publicly on the government contracts website.

Financial Sector Legislative Review on the Digitalization of Money

A safe and secure financial system is a cornerstone of our economy. However, the digitalization of money, assets, and financial services creates a number of challenges that need to be addressed. Budget 2022 announced that the Government is launching the first phase of a financial sector legislative review that will look at the stability and security of the digitalization of money, including cryptocurrencies, stablecoins, and central bank digital currencies (CBDCs).

Not only were the big financial institutions cutting customers off from their funds, but Farm Credit Canada (FCC), the largest agricultural lender in the country, also terminated farmers' accounts for convoy support.

To sign our petition calling on the managerial team at FCC to be fired, visit FireFarmCredit.com.

The Freedom Convoy was a peaceful protest movement that spent nearly four weeks in the nation's capital protesting remaining COVID restrictions before the Liberals invoked a terrorism law, the Emergencies Act, to seize assets, arrest demonstrators, and block bank accounts. To see our coverage and support our independent journalism, please visit ConvoyReports.com.

Canada Big Government Cryptocurrency Department of Finance news
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
PETITION: Fire Farm Credit
  • By Sheila Gunn Reid

PETITION: Fire Farm Credit

11,600 signatures
Goal: 15,000 Signatures

Add signature

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.