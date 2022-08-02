Liberals seek advice about digitizing money
The Canadian Ministry of Finance is looking for help to coach them through the next steps of digitizing your money and assets.
After using the financial sector to punish political enemies of the Liberal Party during last winter's convoy protest against COVID restriction, leaving protesters only able to use physical cash, the feds are now looking for ways to digitize physical currency, making it easier to control.
BREAKING: Freeland announces measures targeting crowdfunding platforms, cryptocurencies to curtail Freedom Convoy fundinghttps://t.co/NVZEO6IYB6— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) February 14, 2022
Bank accounts are officially being frozen under Justin Trudeau's Emergency Economic Measures Order under the Emergencies Act.— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) February 18, 2022
FULL REPORT from @LincolnMJay: https://t.co/W5aBrA0RG2 pic.twitter.com/ZZ7YHhyl27
The proposed procurement for consultation services was posted publicly on the government contracts website.
Financial Sector Legislative Review on the Digitalization of Money
A safe and secure financial system is a cornerstone of our economy. However, the digitalization of money, assets, and financial services creates a number of challenges that need to be addressed. Budget 2022 announced that the Government is launching the first phase of a financial sector legislative review that will look at the stability and security of the digitalization of money, including cryptocurrencies, stablecoins, and central bank digital currencies (CBDCs).
Not only were the big financial institutions cutting customers off from their funds, but Farm Credit Canada (FCC), the largest agricultural lender in the country, also terminated farmers' accounts for convoy support.
Farm Credit Canada:— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) August 2, 2022
Farm Credit, Canada's largest agricultural term lender, instructed their employees to record the names of all customers who supported February's Freedom Convoy.https://t.co/odg7OufdMq.
To sign our petition calling on the managerial team at FCC to be fired, visit FireFarmCredit.com.
The Freedom Convoy was a peaceful protest movement that spent nearly four weeks in the nation's capital protesting remaining COVID restrictions before the Liberals invoked a terrorism law, the Emergencies Act, to seize assets, arrest demonstrators, and block bank accounts. To see our coverage and support our independent journalism, please visit ConvoyReports.com.
- By Sheila Gunn Reid
