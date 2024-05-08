Syrian migrant convicted in kidnapping, torturing ex-girlfriend in Disneyland Paris

Pixabay

In a disturbing case heard in a Bruges courtroom, a 24-year-old Belgian woman recounted the horrific abuse she endured at the hands of her former Syrian partner, identified as Mohamad S. The violent ordeal culminated in her kidnapping and forced transportation to Disneyland Paris, a place marketed as "The Happiest Place on Earth," where the torture and rape continued over several days.

According to court proceedings, the victim, from Zedelgem, had been in a relationship with Mohamad S., a Syrian national who fled to Spain in 2013 before eventually relocating to Belgium. The young woman had endured years of abuse but had not reported it to authorities, even moving in with her abuser in March 2021, Belgian news outlet HLN reports.

Joris Van Maele, the victim's lawyer, painted a chilling picture of the control Mohamad S. exerted over his ex-girlfriend's life. He forced her to document her whereabouts, sever social ties, and comply with daily sexual demands, Van Maele stated. "She had to cut ties with her friends and close all her social media profiles. My client was not allowed to just be happy, and she had to offer him sex every day."

The abuse escalated after the victim ended the relationship in spring 2023. On June 18, Mohamad S. obtained keys to her apartment from a mutual friend and confronted her, accusing her of infidelity. "He began to beat her savagely moments later," Van Maele recounted, describing how the Syrian struck her repeatedly, causing severe bleeding that nearly led to choking.

The victimization intensified, with Mohamad S. forcing the woman's head into a toilet, flushing it multiple times. He also compelled her to consume dog food, drink from a dog bowl, and carved a tattoo into her skin with a knife while calling her alleged lovers on FaceTime and forcing her to perform sexual acts.

Mohamad S. then smuggled the victim out of her apartment and transported her to a hotel room he had booked at Disneyland Paris. There, the cycle of violence, including beatings, strangulation, and repeated rapes, continued throughout the weekend. Despite attempts to seek help, "She had tried to speak to someone at reception, but in vain," her lawyer stated.

After the harrowing ordeal at the theme park, Mohamad S. released the victim, dropping her off at a police station, where he was subsequently arrested a few days later. He now awaits sentencing on June 3, with prosecutors seeking a nine-year prison term and five years of supervised release. While Mohamad S. disputes the attempted murder charge, his lawyer argues for leniency, stating, "Give him another chance to do something with his life. He is not a criminal, but someone with a big problem."