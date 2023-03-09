Liberals set to reject Senate amendments on online censorship Bill C-11

The Canadian Press / Adrian Wyld

By Ezra Levant PETITION: Stop The Censorship The Trudeau government must withdraw their online censorship plans. 42,063 signatures

Goal: 50,000 Signatures Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile Phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Address (Street, City, State, Postal Code) Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands Secure

Bill C-11 was recently sent back to the House of Commons (HoC) for approval after the Canadian Senate made several amendments to lessen the infringing scope of the Liberal's proposed legislation.

And again today, Liberal Senators voted against our amendment to ensure your right to decide what to watch online. One by one, they voted against our efforts to protect your online feed from regulation. WATCH: pic.twitter.com/jvNkjftP7s — Senator Leo Housakos (@SenatorHousakos) February 3, 2023

The bill is the first of its kind in Canada. Bill C-11 An Act to Amend the Broadcasting Act, has been widely criticized as an Orwellian attempt to control the content Canadians can produce and access online.

Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez, who is the minister responsible for the bill – declined most of the proposed amendments made by the Senate, saying that they “created loopholes.”

As promised, we are accepting amendments that ensure tech giants pay their fair share toward our culture, and we are declining the amendments that create loopholes. That’s what Canadian artists and creators have asked us to do. (2/4) — Pablo Rodriguez (@pablorodriguez) March 8, 2023

This prompted law professor and critic Michael Geist to remind Minister Rodriguez that Canadian content creators are not loopholes.

Ensuring user content is not subject to CRTC regulation in Bill C-11 is not a loophole. Rather it upholds what you said was the bill’s objective. The rejection of a Senate amendment indicates the true intent: regulating user contenthttps://t.co/xtIIg8rh71https://t.co/tC6hDIRqCo — Michael Geist (@mgeist) March 8, 2023

Geist argues that this is disinformation and shows the true intent of the legislation: To retain power and regulate user content.

Government’s response to Senate amendments to Bill C-11, including rejecting an amendment to carve out user content from regulation, being read now in the House. My post on @pablorodriguez commitment to “platforms are in and user content regulation is in.”https://t.co/3YYPZbtNVL — Michael Geist (@mgeist) March 8, 2023

“The Senate amendment crafted by Trudeau-appointed Senators Simons and Miville-Duchêne took the government at its word that their objective was to ensure sound recordings on services such as Youtube were caught by the bill. Their amendment did that, while scoping out user content on sites such as TikTok that might be captured by virtue of the inclusion of indirect commercial revenue as a criteria for the CRTC to consider in the regulatory process,” a post by Geist reads.

Yet the rejection of this amendment means ambiguously worded, sweeping regulation of social media regulation by the Canadian Radio-television broadcasting Commission (CRTC).

"Canada [will be] the only country in the democratic world to engage in this form of user content regulation," Guist points out, assuming the bill will pass in the HoC thanks to the Liberal-NDP coalition government.

Liberal-appointed-Senator David Richards has previously drawn a chilling comparison between Bill C-11 and totalitarian regimes.

“In Germany, it was called the Ministry of National Enlightenment,” he said during the third Senate reading before stating that “Stalin again will be looking over our shoulder when we write.”

He thinks that the bill is “censorship being bundled up and sold to the public as ‘national inclusion,” and criticized it further for “creating compliance instead of greatness.”

Senator Richards even referred to the dystopian writings of George Orwell directly.

“Orwell said that we must resist the prison of self-censorship. This bill goes a long way to construct such a prison,” he said, continuing with unsettling parallels between this bill and dictatorships.