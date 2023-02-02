Canadian senator draws chilling parallels between Bill C-11 and totalitarian regimes

By Ezra Levant PETITION: Stop The Censorship The Trudeau government must withdraw their online censorship plans. 39,754 signatures

Goal: 50,000 Signatures Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile Phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Address (Street, City, State, Postal Code) Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands Secure

At least one Canadian senator is drawing chilling historical parallels and similarities between censorship legislation being introduced by the Liberals and what is seen in totalitarian regimes.

It’s coming in the form of Bill C-11, a piece of legislation brought forward by the federal Liberal government that would mean sweeping regulation of internet content and censorship by the Canadian Radio-Television Corporation (CRTC).

As the first of its kind in Canada, Bill C-11 An Act to Amend the Broadcasting Act, has been widely criticized as an Orwellian attempt to control the content Canadians can produce and access online. Yet it passed in the House of Commons and has now made its way to the third reading at the Canadian senate – where the only hope of squashing it is by appealing to unelected and primarily liberal-appointed senators.

This seemed hopeless, until Liberal-appointed Senator David Richards drew a chilling comparison:

“In Germany, it was called the Ministry of National Enlightenment,” he said during the third reading.

This reference draws parallels to the Reich Ministry for Propaganda and Public Enlightenment which controlled film, radio, theatre, and the press during Hitler’s reign in Nazi Germany.

Hitler utilized mass media to propagate his radical ideologies and political goals while his faithful followers burned books to ensure the purity of the state.

“Stalin again will be looking over our shoulder when we write,” furthered Canadian Senator Richards, drawing additional similarities between this bill and dictatorships.

Stalin took control of the notorious Russian publication Pravda (meaning truth), and used it as a powerful tool that eventually became the official mouthpiece of the Soviet Union and Stalin’s own dogmas.

The official ideologies of these regimes had this glaring commonality – censorship and control of all printed and produced communication with the public.

Senator Richards continued with his unsettling parallels, stating that he thinks the bill is “censorship being bundled up and sold to the public as ‘national inclusion,’” before further criticizing the legislation for “creating compliance instead of greatness,” even referring to the dystopian writings of George Orwell directly.

“Orwell said that we must resist the prison of self-censorship. This bill goes a long way to construct such a prison.”

The totalitarian society described in 1984 uses a superstate party-approved version of English referred to as “NEWSPEAK” to quell complex thought and manipulate its citizens into robotic interactions. One infamous word is the term thoughtcrime which defines any belief that questions the ruling party as a crime.

It’s exactly what appears to be currently happening to any remaining intellectual free thinker in Western society over the last decade or so – arguably prior – but has especially intensified under the COVID-19 regime.

There are medical professionals being silenced and threatened into self-censorship by their regulators like the countless doctors suspended by the College of Physicians and Surgeons for simply upholding their oath of 'First, Do No Harm,' and providing their patients with true informed consent in the wake of the novel pharmaceutical emergency use of drugs.

Or consider free-speech advocate, psychologist, author, speaker, and academic Jordan Peterson, who is facing an onslaught of censorship mobs, and has most recently received an order from his regulator, the College of Psychologists of Ontario, in a disturbing attempt to re-educate him.

It’s a slippery slope and we’re already on it.

Will Canadian senators squash Bill C-11 as we continue on this downward spiral into an oppressive censorship abyss?

Urge them to stop this legislation at StopTheCensorship.ca.