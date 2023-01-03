The thought police come for Jordan Peterson

By Ezra Levant PETITION: Stop The Censorship The Trudeau government must withdraw their online censorship plans. 36,084 signatures

Jordan Peterson, an Ontario licensed clinical psychologist and staunch free-speech advocate, is having his speech compelled by his governing body, the College of Psychologists of Ontario (CPO).

He is being compelled to take a course to correct his thought crimes, which allegedly involved re-tweeting Conservative Party of Canada Leader Pierre Poilievre and being skeptical of the Justin Trudeau Liberals.

BREAKING: the Ontario College of Psychologists @CPOntario has demanded that I submit myself to mandatory social-media communication retraining with their experts for, among other crimes, retweeting @PierrePoilievre and criticizing @JustinTrudeau and his political allies. — Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) January 3, 2023

Peterson details that the CPO has demanded that he submit himself to mandatory social-media communication retraining with their experts due to public statements he has made over a four-year period.

The claim is that Peterson’s public cynicism is “harming people,” despite none of the complainants being past or present clients of his.

I have been accused of harming people (although none of the complainants involved in the current action were clients of mone, past or present, or en were even acquainted with any of my clients. — Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) January 3, 2023

Peterson is to take a re-training course that will document his “progress,” or else he could face disciplinary action in front of an in-person tribunal – that includes suspension of his license to practice as a clinical psychologist.

I am to take a course of such training (with reports documenting my "progress" or face an in-person tribunal and suspension of my right to operate as a licensed clinical psychologist. — Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) January 3, 2023

He continues to condemn this threatening action by the CPO, for simply “agreeing with the official opposition party and criticizing major government figures.”

We are now in a situation in Canada under @JustinTrudeau where practicing professionals can have their livelihoods and public reputations threatened in a very serious manner for agreeing with the Official Opposition and criticizing major government figures. — Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) January 3, 2023

Further allegations against Peterson allegedly include criticisms of climate change models, denouncing gender surgery on minors, and condemning social services for threatening to seize children from the Trucker Convoy protestors.

Criticizing climate change models. Objecting to surgery on gender dysphoric minors. Warning Canadians it was wrong for social service workers and police to threaten to apprehend the children of the Trucker Convoy protestors. I'll provide all the details legally allowed to me. https://t.co/lKWg6CEdB7 — Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) January 3, 2023

Peterson’s message to Canadians furthers the diminishing trust in institutions, that “commissar overlords” are intimidating professionals from various sectors and rendering the services that they provide as “dangerously unreliable.”

Canadians: your physicians, lawyers, psychologists and other professionals are now so intimidated by their commissar overlords that they fear to tell you the truth. This means that your care and legal counsel has been rendered dangerously unreliable. — Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) January 3, 2023

This is the second time in one year that Peterson has faced investigation and disciplinary action by his regulatory body for tweeting.

I am being investigated by the Ontario College of Psychologists because of a complaint about this tweet, not submitted, by the way, by the person I responded to. I refuse to defend myself against such things anymore. It takes days of work to mount such a defence. pic.twitter.com/rJB515nKpF — Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) February 16, 2022

Controversial Twitter owner Elon Musk responded to the tweets with two exclamation points.

!! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 3, 2023

Others requested the release of the Canadian Twitter Files, in light of the US Twitter Files that have revealed an inter-tangled web of collusion between Big Tech and Big Government to control political narratives.