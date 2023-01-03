The thought police come for Jordan Peterson

The Ontario College of Psychologists has mandated Peterson undergo mandatory re-training for his thought crimes.

Jordan Peterson, an Ontario licensed clinical psychologist and staunch free-speech advocate, is having his speech compelled by his governing body, the College of Psychologists of Ontario (CPO).

He is being compelled to take a course to correct his thought crimes, which allegedly involved re-tweeting Conservative Party of Canada Leader Pierre Poilievre and being skeptical of the Justin Trudeau Liberals.

Peterson details that the CPO has demanded that he submit himself to mandatory social-media communication retraining with their experts due to public statements he has made over a four-year period.

The claim is that Peterson’s public cynicism is “harming people,” despite none of the complainants being past or present clients of his.

Peterson is to take a re-training course that will document his “progress,” or else he could face disciplinary action in front of an in-person tribunal – that includes suspension of his license to practice as a clinical psychologist.

He continues to condemn this threatening action by the CPO, for simply “agreeing with the official opposition party and criticizing major government figures.”

Further allegations against Peterson allegedly include criticisms of climate change models, denouncing gender surgery on minors, and condemning social services for threatening to seize children from the Trucker Convoy protestors.

Peterson’s message to Canadians furthers the diminishing trust in institutions, that “commissar overlords” are intimidating professionals from various sectors and rendering the services that they provide as “dangerously unreliable.”

This is the second time in one year that Peterson has faced investigation and disciplinary action by his regulatory body for tweeting.

Controversial Twitter owner Elon Musk responded to the tweets with two exclamation points.

Others requested the release of the Canadian Twitter Files, in light of the US Twitter Files that have revealed an inter-tangled web of collusion between Big Tech and Big Government to control political narratives.

