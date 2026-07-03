Alberta Fact Check: Has Mayor Jeromy Farkas already been campaigning against separation?

The legal question is not whether Farkas has expressed opposition to separation — he clearly has. The debate is whether using an official mayoral platform for those messages constitutes campaigning under Alberta's referendum rules or merely political speech by an elected official.

Sheila Gunn Reid
  |   July 03, 2026   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

 

Facebook / Jeromy "Pathfinder" Farkas

Calgary Mayor Jeromy Farkas says he wants provincial restrictions lifted so the City of Calgary can officially campaign against Alberta separation. But in practice, he has already been publicly advocating against the idea using his platform as mayor. 

Over the past several months, Farkas has repeatedly posted statements on his official X account, identified as "Mayor of Calgary," criticizing Alberta separatism and promoting "the case for Canada." He has argued that separation talk is hurting investment and damaging Calgary's economic prospects. 

The province's referendum rules limit municipalities from spending more than $1,000 to promote or oppose a referendum outcome unless they register as third-party advertisers. That's the restriction Farkas says he wants removed. 

Farkas' X account is his official mayoral account, and he routinely uses it for city business; his repeated anti-separation messaging already amounts to political campaigning from his elected office, even if it is not funded through an official city advertising campaign.

The legal question is not whether Farkas has expressed opposition to separation — he clearly has. The debate is whether using an official mayoral platform for those messages constitutes campaigning under Alberta's referendum rules or merely political speech by an elected official.

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Sheila Gunn Reid

Chief Reporter

Sheila Gunn Reid is the Editor-in-Chief, Alberta Bureau Chief, member of the board of directors, and host of The Gunn Show at Rebel News. Sheila also serves as President of the Independent Press Gallery of Canada. A mother of three and longtime conservative activist, Sheila is the author of bestselling books, including her most recent release, Independence Blueprint: What Alberta Can Learn From Quebec.

https://mybook.to/sheila

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