Alberta Fact Check: Has Mayor Jeromy Farkas already been campaigning against separation?

Calgary Mayor Jeromy Farkas says he wants provincial restrictions lifted so the City of Calgary can officially campaign against Alberta separation. But in practice, he has already been publicly advocating against the idea using his platform as mayor.

As the Mayors of Alberta’s largest cities, we are standing up against the referendum for a referendum and encouraging Albertans to vote this October.



Leaving Canada would create uncertainty for Alberta’s economy, threaten jobs and investment, and put at risk the quality of life… pic.twitter.com/klkHAlyqxY — Jeromy (Pathfinder) Farkas (@JeromyYYC) June 7, 2026

Over the past several months, Farkas has repeatedly posted statements on his official X account, identified as "Mayor of Calgary," criticizing Alberta separatism and promoting "the case for Canada." He has argued that separation talk is hurting investment and damaging Calgary's economic prospects.

Given the economic damage Alberta separation would cause Calgary, staying silent is not an option. I believe municipalities should be allowed to tell residents what the evidence says. I'm calling on the Province to remove the restrictions so cities can commission and share… pic.twitter.com/DVRMB4kdbb — Jeromy (Pathfinder) Farkas (@JeromyYYC) July 1, 2026

The province's referendum rules limit municipalities from spending more than $1,000 to promote or oppose a referendum outcome unless they register as third-party advertisers. That's the restriction Farkas says he wants removed.

68% of Alberta businesses say separation talk is already hurting the economy. When investment pauses, hiring slows and uncertainty grows, working families pay the price. Alberta succeeds when we compete, build and lead, not when we create uncertainty that drives opportunity away. pic.twitter.com/bIe9kQ3ZWh — Jeromy (Pathfinder) Farkas (@JeromyYYC) June 29, 2026

Farkas' X account is his official mayoral account, and he routinely uses it for city business; his repeated anti-separation messaging already amounts to political campaigning from his elected office, even if it is not funded through an official city advertising campaign.

"Let's push back against the bullshit."



A candid #yyc Mayor @JeromyYYC talks separation, urban crime, and the future of rail in Alberta on #RealTalkRJ.



Check out the full interview (link below) for his thoughts on what #yyc does better than #yeg - and vice versa. https://t.co/YoJgNqMmjR — Ryan Jespersen (@ryanjespersen) June 5, 2026

The legal question is not whether Farkas has expressed opposition to separation — he clearly has. The debate is whether using an official mayoral platform for those messages constitutes campaigning under Alberta's referendum rules or merely political speech by an elected official.