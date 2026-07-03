Carney claims 'electrification' will solve Canada's energy crisis
The prime minister is facing backlash over his government's attempts to shift the country away from traditional oil and gas toward a massive expansion of the electricity grid.
On Thursday's live stream, Sheila Gunn Reid, Tamara Lich, and Cory Morgan reacted to Mark Carney touting "electrification" as the answer to Canada's energy crisis.
Carney delivered the message in a video posted to social media on Tuesday. He argued Canada faces a three-fold energy crisis involving affordability, security, and sustainability, with 'electrification' being the solution.
"The path to affordability is electrification. The path to competitiveness is electrification. The path to sustainability is electrification," he said.
When we control our own energy, we control our future.— Mark Carney (@MarkJCarney) June 30, 2026
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Sheila condemned Carney for not capitalizing on Canada’s vast natural resources and sticking with proven oil and gas development. She also criticized Carney over potential conflicts of interest influencing his policy decisions like this.
"It's almost like Brookfield owns Westinghouse, which is fully invested in small nuclear reactors," she said.
"Like we're just supposed to forget that? That it's in a 'blind trust' so he doesn't know that he owns Westinghouse, but he does, so 'electrification,' moving everything away from regular fossil fuelled electricity, over to small nuclear reactors, isn't going to line his pockets and that of his shareholders. We're just pretending that now I guess, outright," Sheila continued.
Critics say Carney’s push to double electricity generation by 2050 will require massive public spending while delivering uncertain benefits to ordinary Canadians, especially in resource-producing provinces already feeling the pressure of federal policies.
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