What will happen if Bill C-11 is adopted? What will be the consequences for Canadians in the future?
Lawyer Samuel Bachand is the director of French Canada for the network of the Legal Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF), and he explains the threats caused by Bill C-11 and Bill C-36.
The Justice Center of Constitutional Freedom is really involved to open the eyes of Canadians of this libertarian law. The law will unfortunately condemn many Canadians content creators and independent media who are not following the narrative of the Canadian government. The lawyer Samuel Bachand is the director for French Canada for the network of the Legal Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF).
On December first, Mr. Bachand presented by zoom the French version of the workshop on “Contemporary Threats to Freedom of Expression in Canada”. The English version will be presented on December 6.
In this workshop, Mr. Bachand explains the threats caused by Bill C-11 and Bill C-36. For those who do not know about Bill C-11, it is an act to amend the Broadcasting Act and therefore to regulate all content on the Internet. Bill C-36 is an act to amend the Criminal Code, the Canadian Human Rights Act and to make related amendments to another act in relation to hate propaganda, hate crimes and hate speech.
We are here to follow up on the workshop offered by JCCF and to ask questions of interest to the future of Canadians, but also to the future of content creators and to the independent media by the government.
