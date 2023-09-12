Liberal MPs confronted outside Conservative Party convention

E-transfer (Canada):

Over the course of the three-day convention, multiple discussions and debates occurred about the party's constitution and new policies for the upcoming election. Three times, Liberal MPs holding press conferences outside of the convention spoke angrily in response to what the Conservatives had said.

WATCH: Climate Change Minister Steven Guilbeault dodges my question on why he constantly attacks our Canadian fossil fuels but continues to promote energy sources from the Communist Party of China.https://t.co/rrMgbvsWUZ pic.twitter.com/q4XTLMIg09 — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) September 8, 2023

First, Steven Guilbeault, the Minister of Environment and Climate Change who recently returned from a trip to China on August 31, claimed that the Conservative Party doesn't care about climate change and mentioned that the party has no plan to fight against it.

Following his remark, both mainstream and independent media flooded him with questions. I asked him, "Why did he attack Canadian natural resources when he is participating in a Communist Party of China climate forum and refuse to confront them on their practices, such as the billions they're investing in coal-fired electricity?"

JUST NOW:



Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault defends his collaboration with Communist China on climate policies.



In response to claims of hypocrisy, he vows to confront CHINA's unchecked coal expansion with a plan to implement carbon pricing.https://t.co/rrMgbvsWUZ pic.twitter.com/QMzFgPe6Ev — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) September 8, 2023

On the evening following Pierre Poilievre's speech, Minister of Transport Pablo Rodriguez showed up in response to the discourse. I asked a question regarding the censorship bill that he and the Liberal government have imposed on Canadians.

WATCH: I caught Minister Pablo Rodriguez and confronted him on why his online censorship bill that is going to pay the state broadcaster(CBC) more money. https://t.co/0KA3czwn3C pic.twitter.com/oHAmHSgBgA — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) September 9, 2023

Finally, on the last day of the convention, Rodriguez came back outside, but this time only for one-on-one interviews with mainstream media to talk about abortion. He told the media that discussing abortion in 2023 takes us backward. However, the topic of abortion didn't appear to be a major point of discussion during the convention.

This time, I followed him and asked if he thought it could be a good strategy for the party to ask Mr. Justin Trudeau to resign.

I also asked the attendees for their thoughts on the visit of these Liberals during the convention.