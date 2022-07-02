Rebel News Banner Ad - Freedom Passport

Liberals took over Canada's national symbols — and now Trudeau's critics use them to protest the government

'[The Liberals said] if you love Canada you're basically a Liberal, if you're upset with Canada, that means you're not just a Conservative, you're anti-Canadian.'

  • By Rebel News
  • July 02, 2022
  • News Analysis

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, we looked at how the Liberal Party has connected itself to Canadian national symbols.

Here's a bit of what Ezra had to say:

“[The Liberals said] if you love Canada you're basically a Liberal, if you're upset with Canada, that means you're not just a Conservative, you're anti-Canadian. Something interesting about the last six months is that the symbols of Canada, that were so long were associated with the Liberal Party have been effectively and authentically appropriated by Trudeau's critics.”

This is just an excerpt from the full Ezra Levant Show.

To watch the whole thing, become a premium subscriber to RebelNews+.

