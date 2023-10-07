Liberals, unions, and CBC minimize the slaughter of Israeli citizens

Left-wing institutions show support for the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas in disgusting public statements in the wake of ongoing murders, kidnappings, and terrorist attacks in Israel.

Canada's state-funded media network, CBC, described the fundamentalist Islamist Palestinian Hamas as an "Islamic group" and a senior terrorist as a "military commander" as Israelis are slaughtered, kidnapped and raped in their homes.

Rebel News CEO, Ezra Levant has been sharing the shocking images from Israel. In one video Ezra accurately compares the current Palestinian terrorism to that of the Jew-hating attacks of the holocaust, saying: "This is Nazism but in Arabic."

Terror group, Hamas struck at Israelis in multiple cities in an early morning Saturday onslaught from air, sea and land, taking hostages and killing Israelis in their homes. Israelis marked the 50th anniversary of the Yom Kippur War this week.

Liberal MP Iqra Khalid called Israel defending civilians against 3000 missiles, retaliating for hundreds of kidnappings and murders "horrific violence."

Last month, the Canadian House of Commons, led by then-speaker of the House, Anthony Rota, gave a heroes welcome to a Nazi Waffen SS veteran Varoslav Hunka for "fighting the Russians" during a state visit by Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

However, celebrating the elderly war criminal is not the first time the Liberals have been cozy with those linked to terrorism and human rights atrocities.

In 2018, Trudeau gave 50 million dollars to the UN Palestinian "refugee" agency linked to terrorism.

CUPE Local 3906 posted support for the terror attacks, tweeting that "Palestine is rising." CUPE Local 3906 represents 3,000 academic workers in 3 bargaining units at McMaster University.

"They are celebrating on the streets of Toronto," posted Rebel News' CEO in response to a video showing a rally on a highway in Canada's largest city to support the Hamas terror attacks.

Fox News reporter Trey Yingst posted the latest Israeli casualty numbers, which include 300 dead and dozens taken hostage and held in Gaza.

To stand against the unprovoked attacks on Israeli citizens, sign Rebel News' petition on this page and view CanadaStandsWithIsrael.com for more as the story unfolds. 

