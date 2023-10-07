Liberals, unions, and CBC minimize the slaughter of Israeli citizens
Left-wing institutions show support for the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas in disgusting public statements in the wake of ongoing murders, kidnappings, and terrorist attacks in Israel.
Canada's state-funded media network, CBC, described the fundamentalist Islamist Palestinian Hamas as an "Islamic group" and a senior terrorist as a "military commander" as Israelis are slaughtered, kidnapped and raped in their homes.
Trudeau’s CBC state broadcaster refuses to call Hamas “terrorists” and in their story even calls one senior Hamas terrorist a “military commander”. https://t.co/rL1fIlPB49— Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) October 7, 2023
Rebel News CEO, Ezra Levant has been sharing the shocking images from Israel. In one video Ezra accurately compares the current Palestinian terrorism to that of the Jew-hating attacks of the holocaust, saying: "This is Nazism but in Arabic."
his doesn’t look like a war. It looks like the Holocaust, colorized. Women, children, the elderly, even babies, kidnapped, tortured and humiliated, for being Jews. This is Nazism but in Arabic. Sign our letter of support at https://t.co/4B8Tj58QHy. pic.twitter.com/KHFr6852YO— Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) October 7, 2023
Terror group, Hamas struck at Israelis in multiple cities in an early morning Saturday onslaught from air, sea and land, taking hostages and killing Israelis in their homes. Israelis marked the 50th anniversary of the Yom Kippur War this week.
Since this morning, the State of Israel has been at war. Our first objective is to clear out the hostile forces that infiltrated our territory and restore the security and quiet to the communities that have been attacked.— Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) October 7, 2023
Liberal MP Iqra Khalid called Israel defending civilians against 3000 missiles, retaliating for hundreds of kidnappings and murders "horrific violence."
I have spent my day listening to and consoling residents in Mississauga-Erin Mills as we witness horrific attacks against Israel and Gaza. pic.twitter.com/XezDUAktgQ— Iqra Khalid 🇨🇦 (@iamIqraKhalid) October 7, 2023
Last month, the Canadian House of Commons, led by then-speaker of the House, Anthony Rota, gave a heroes welcome to a Nazi Waffen SS veteran Varoslav Hunka for "fighting the Russians" during a state visit by Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
However, celebrating the elderly war criminal is not the first time the Liberals have been cozy with those linked to terrorism and human rights atrocities.
You gave $10.5 million to a terrorist named Omar Khadr.— Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) October 7, 2023
You secretly met with a Taliban supporter, Joshua Boyle, while he was under police investigation.
When other countries cut off funds to Hamas you sent them an extra $50M.
You literally pay money to Jew-hating terrorists. https://t.co/iCvML1Jqe1
In 2018, Trudeau gave 50 million dollars to the UN Palestinian "refugee" agency linked to terrorism.
Hamas has taken rape slaves. That’s the terrorist group Trudeau funded with $50 million tax dollars. That’s who CUPE supports. pic.twitter.com/nn1bJo1eN8— Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) October 7, 2023
CUPE Local 3906 posted support for the terror attacks, tweeting that "Palestine is rising." CUPE Local 3906 represents 3,000 academic workers in 3 bargaining units at McMaster University.
Palestine is rising, long live the resistance🌹— CUPE Local 3906 (@cupe_3906) October 7, 2023
“Everything in this world can be robbed and stolen, except one thing; this one thing is the love that emanates from a human being towards a solid commitment to a conviction or cause.” - Ghassan Kanafani https://t.co/TC01x4k0yU
"They are celebrating on the streets of Toronto," posted Rebel News' CEO in response to a video showing a rally on a highway in Canada's largest city to support the Hamas terror attacks.
They are celebrating rape and torture on the streets of Toronto. pic.twitter.com/g1nH26uhPN— Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) October 7, 2023
Fox News reporter Trey Yingst posted the latest Israeli casualty numbers, which include 300 dead and dozens taken hostage and held in Gaza.
Latest numbers:— Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) October 7, 2023
-300+ Israelis killed
-1,500+ wounded
-3,000+ rockets fired into Israel
-Dozens of Israeli soldiers and civilians taken hostage and now are POWs in Gaza
-252 Palestinians dead
-1,000+ wounded
The war continues at this hour.
- By Raheel Raza
