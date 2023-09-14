Liberals want to let kids make 'irreversible' life-altering decisions, says psychologist

E-transfer (Canada):

The Conservative Party of Canada held its convention at the Quebec City Convention Center from September 7 to the 9. Several policies were debated over these three days, covering topics such as national defense, foreign interference, agriculture, medical assistance in dying, child protection, and much more.

Jack Fonseca, the Director of Political Operations at Campaign Life Coalition, along with many other delegates, proposed and endorsed some of the policies to be discussed during the convention.

Regarding this, Jack Fonseca stated, "We achieved a clean sweep with the policies we supported – pro-life, pro-family, and pro-faith and freedom policies that we wanted to see passed. The ten policies we endorsed were the top vote-winners."

As for a highly controversial policy, one related to the protection of mental and physical health, Jack Fonseca expressed his satisfaction with the outcome.

"A policy condemning child sexual mutilation involving puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and genital mutilation surgery was passed by an overwhelming majority," Mr. Fonseca mentioned.

Among the various policies brought to the table, there was also one concerning the protection of female spaces. Fonseca was unequivocal on this matter:

The Conservative Party opposes biological males in female spaces, including female sports. These are significant victories. These ideologies have been detrimental to society, tearing it apart, and leading to issues like sexual assaults in women's prisons and shelters, due to gender ideology and biological males who identify as transgender.

He also added, "I believe the controversy primarily stems from the liberal media, such as CBC and the Toronto Star, as they are ideologues and radical activists, both among the editors and writers."

Psychologist Michelle Bataluk spoke in favor of protecting children against gender ideology and gender-affirming care at the convention.

She stated, "It's important to talk about it because we're dealing with a vulnerable population. We're talking about kids, we're not talking about adults. And just to put things into perspective, our brains don't fully develop until around our mid-twenties. So for kids to make these life altering decisions that will impact the rest of their life is fundamentally wrong."

"I think it's a big issue because the LEFT has made it a big issue. It has become the norm now to use pronouns, change your identity, and alter who you are. We shouldn't be confused about our identity, but if we are, please seek help!"



She aims to caution the public about the impact that hormones and surgeries can have on children:

For children to make life-altering decisions that will affect the rest of their lives is fundamentally wrong. Moreover, these surgeries and hormonal therapies can lead to health issues like cancer and osteoporosis, without necessarily alleviating the mental health issues they are experiencing. Therefore, it is crucial that we protect our children.