LIVE COVERAGE: Ontario election results
David Menzies and Tamara Ugolini are live in studio as Ontario voters cast their ballots. While pre-election polls suggest that incumbent Progressive Conservative Doug Ford is on track to win a second term as premier, the battle for second place between the Liberals and New Democrats is neck and neck.
Voting wraps up at 9 p.m. ET and results are anticipated within the hour.
We'll also have special guests joining David and Tamara, providing insights and analysis before and after voting ends.
Rebel News
