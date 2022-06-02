LIVE COVERAGE: Ontario election results

By Rebel News Conservative Party of Canada Leadership Election The 2022 Conservative Party of Canada leadership election will be held on September 10, 2022, to elect the successor to Erin O'Toole. Please support our independent journalism by donating on this page. Learn More E-transfer (Canada):

David Menzies and Tamara Ugolini are live in studio as Ontario voters cast their ballots. While pre-election polls suggest that incumbent Progressive Conservative Doug Ford is on track to win a second term as premier, the battle for second place between the Liberals and New Democrats is neck and neck.

Voting wraps up at 9 p.m. ET and results are anticipated within the hour.

We'll also have special guests joining David and Tamara, providing insights and analysis before and after voting ends.

WATCH OUR COVERAGE: