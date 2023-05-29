LIVE COVERAGE: Reactions as Alberta picks its next premier

Join Ezra Levant, Sheila Gunn Reid and Adam Soos starting at 6:45 p.m. MT (8:45 p.m. ET).

  • By Rebel News
  • May 29, 2023
  • News Analysis
LIVE COVERAGE: Reactions as Alberta picks its next premier
Remove Ads

Join us tonight starting at 6:45 p.m. MT (8:45 p.m. ET) as Ezra Levant, Sheila Gunn Reid and Adam Soos breakdown all of the latest results and share their reactions as Albertans head to the polls to pick the province's next premier.

Will Danielle Smith and the United Conservatives retain control of the legislature, or will Rachel Notley and the NDP recapture leadership?

Find out tonight!

Alberta Canada News Analysis Alberta Decides
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
build_the_dream_campaign_redirect
  • By Ezra Levant

BUILD THE DREAM: Rebel News is overhauling our studio!

I’ve got an idea to really stick it to the CBC. Click here to find out more...

Please help Rebel News overhaul our studio!

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.