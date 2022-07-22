LIVE REACTION: Pastor Artur Pawlowksi’s contempt conviction set aside on appeal
Ezra Levant is sharing his live reaction to the breaking Alberta Court of Appeal ruling that the injunction against Pastor Artur Pawlowski, his arrest, his jail time, the censorship order and fines against him were all illegal.
Rebel News
