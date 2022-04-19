LIVE UPDATES: British Columbia vaccine passport being challenged in court

Today’s case is brought forward by four petitioners, including the Canadian Constitution Foundation.

  By Rebel News
  April 19, 2022
  • News
LIVE UPDATES: British Columbia vaccine passport being challenged in court
The first of four legal challenges against British Columbia's vaccine passport system is being heard in the province's Supreme Court today.

Drea Humphrey will be providing live tweet updates on the hearing.

