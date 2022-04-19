LIVE UPDATES: British Columbia vaccine passport being challenged in court

By Ezra Levant Fight Vaccine Passports A new civil liberties project — fighting against forced vaccines! Learn More E-transfer (Canada): [email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

The first of four legal challenges against British Columbia's vaccine passport system is being heard in the province's Supreme Court today.

Today’s case is brought forward by four petitioners, including the Canadian Constitution Foundation.

Drea Humphrey will be providing live tweet updates on the hearing.

