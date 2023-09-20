LIVE UPDATES: Calgary pastor charged for protesting drag queen story time in court
Pastor Derek Reimer has been charged several times follow the city's decision to restrict protests near drag queen story time events.
Pastor Derek Reimer first found himself in hot water after he was forcefully removed from a drag queen story time event he was protesting at a Calgary library.
In response to protests at these events, Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek and city council enacted a bylaw restricting the right to protest near drag story time events.
Taking to Twitter, Gondek advocated for a police crackdown on protesters like Pastor Derek Reimer. Since then, Reimer has been embroiled in a legal battle. You can learn more about that story by visiting SavePastorDerek.com.
Reimer is back in court today, where Rebel reporter Angelica Toy is live tweeting the three-day hearing as it happens. Follow along below:
In court today for day 1 of the 3 day trial of Pastor Derek Reimer in Calgary of Mission 7 Ministries. He was arrested for protesting a drag queen story hour early spring of this year at Seton Public Library.— Angelica (@_angelica_toy) September 20, 2023
Rebel News has been crowd funding his lawyer through partnership with the registered charity, the Democracy Fund (@TDF_Can).
Court is briefly adjourned while Derek’s Lawyer Ben Allison and the Crown Prosecutor take time to revise their plans.— Angelica (@_angelica_toy) September 20, 2023
Crown prosecutor is willing to shorten his witness list to make up for time.— Angelica (@_angelica_toy) September 20, 2023
Crown prosecutor is asking her questions on the layout of the library, all of her roles, as well as the Reading with Royalty Program.— Angelica (@_angelica_toy) September 20, 2023
Witness says that 2 people had said “religious jargon” towards the event before Derek.— Angelica (@_angelica_toy) September 20, 2023
Court is now on break.— Angelica (@_angelica_toy) September 20, 2023
