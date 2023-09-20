LIVE UPDATES: Calgary pastor charged for protesting drag queen story time in court

Pastor Derek Reimer has been charged several times follow the city's decision to restrict protests near drag queen story time events.

  • By Rebel News
  • September 20, 2023
  • Advocacy
Pastor Derek Reimer first found himself in hot water after he was forcefully removed from a drag queen story time event he was protesting at a Calgary library.

In response to protests at these events, Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek and city council enacted a bylaw restricting the right to protest near drag story time events.

Taking to Twitter, Gondek advocated for a police crackdown on protesters like Pastor Derek Reimer. Since then, Reimer has been embroiled in a legal battle. You can learn more about that story by visiting SavePastorDerek.com.

Reimer is back in court today, where Rebel reporter Angelica Toy is live tweeting the three-day hearing as it happens. Follow along below:

Alberta Canada
