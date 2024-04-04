LIVE UPDATES: CSIS director, RCMP commissioner testify on foreign election meddling

Some of Canada's top security officials will testify about foreign actors attempting to influence Canadian elections at the Foreign Interference Commission.

  • By Rebel News
  • April 04, 2024
  • News
The Canadian Press / Justin Tang
Today, the Foreign Interference Commission will hear from some of Canada's top security officials. First up will be Communications Security Establishment deputy Dan Rogers. As an official with CSE, Rogers specializes in information technology security and foreign signals intelligence.

Following him with be David Vigneault, director of the Canadian Security Intelligence Service, and three others from the federal national security agency.

In the afternoon, RCMP Commissioner Mike Duheme will take the stand before the day likely wraps up with testimony from deputy minister David Morrison, the head of Global Affairs Canada.

Follow along with updates from Sheila Gunn Reid on X, or on the page below:

