LIVE UPDATES: CSIS director, RCMP commissioner testify on foreign election meddling

Today, the Foreign Interference Commission will hear from some of Canada's top security officials. First up will be Communications Security Establishment deputy Dan Rogers. As an official with CSE, Rogers specializes in information technology security and foreign signals intelligence.

Following him with be David Vigneault, director of the Canadian Security Intelligence Service, and three others from the federal national security agency.

In the afternoon, RCMP Commissioner Mike Duheme will take the stand before the day likely wraps up with testimony from deputy minister David Morrison, the head of Global Affairs Canada.

Follow along with updates from Sheila Gunn Reid on X, or on the page below:

Testifying today at Foreign Interference Commission:



Deputy Head of the Communications Security Establishment Dan Rogers



Director of CSIS David Vigneault, and three of his colleagues.



RCMP Commissioner Mike Duheme and head of Global Affairs Canada, deputy minister David… — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) April 4, 2024

Cindy Termorshuizen is testifying with David Morrison.



Since January 2022, Termorshuizen has been an Associate Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs



from 2020 - 2022, she was the Assistant Deputy Minister, Consular, Security and Emergency Management, at Global Affairs Canada… — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) April 4, 2024

David Morrison is the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs at Global Affairs Canada. He's got a WEF bio, just FYI https://t.co/ezdQ8QCfFM — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) April 4, 2024

She's also Trudeau's personal representative for the G7 summit. https://t.co/dATtP7q09P https://t.co/OtCecnOEhT — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) April 4, 2024

Now testifying at the Foreign Interference Commission: Deputy RCMP Commissioner Mark Flynn and RCMP Commissioner Michael Duheme.https://t.co/MYTHpzxYQd — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) April 4, 2024

RCMP Commissioner Michael Duheme tells the Foreign Interference Commission that he received no information about the PRC buying votes in Kenny Chiu's riding, information about Han Dong's riding and PRC meddling in his favour, or PRC involvement in the 2021 election as it… pic.twitter.com/kCRFeA2XqE — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) April 4, 2024

RCMP Commissioner Michael Duheme tells the Foreign Interference Commission he was getting an intense flow of information during the last two election periods, yet, in further testimony, he admits to getting no reports about PRC meddling in Kenny Chiu's riding in Han Dong's riding… pic.twitter.com/sJHD2FwTOZ — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) April 4, 2024