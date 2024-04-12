LIVE UPDATES: CSIS director recalled after PMO, Trudeau contradict earlier testimony

David Vigneault, director of Canada's spy agency, is being recalled for further testimony after information provided to the inquiry by the PMO and Trudeau contradicted Vigneault's previous testimony.

  • By Rebel News
  • April 12, 2024
  • News
The Canadian Press / Patrick Doyle
Despite the public hearings being scheduled to conclude with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, CSIS Director David Vigneault is being recalled before the Foreign Interference Commission for a second round of testimony.

Vigneault is being brought back to provide more insight after officials within the Prime Minister's Office and Trudeau himself contradicted the CSIS director's previous testimony.

A document provided to the commission, sent from CSIS to the PMO and released to the inquiry in the dead of night following Vigneault's initial testimony, said the Chinese Communist Party “clandestinely and deceptively” interfered in both the 2019 and 2021 federal elections.

Staff within the PMO and Trudeau both claimed the prime minister was not briefed on the matter.

Follow along with Vigneault's testimony with Sheila Gunn Reid on X or on the page below:

