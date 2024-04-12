LIVE UPDATES: CSIS director recalled after PMO, Trudeau contradict earlier testimony

The Canadian Press / Patrick Doyle

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Despite the public hearings being scheduled to conclude with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, CSIS Director David Vigneault is being recalled before the Foreign Interference Commission for a second round of testimony.

Vigneault is being brought back to provide more insight after officials within the Prime Minister's Office and Trudeau himself contradicted the CSIS director's previous testimony.

A document provided to the commission, sent from CSIS to the PMO and released to the inquiry in the dead of night following Vigneault's initial testimony, said the Chinese Communist Party “clandestinely and deceptively” interfered in both the 2019 and 2021 federal elections.

Staff within the PMO and Trudeau both claimed the prime minister was not briefed on the matter.

Follow along with Vigneault's testimony with Sheila Gunn Reid on X or on the page below:

This morning, CSIS Director David Vigneault is being called to retestify at the foreign interference commission.



A February 2023 CSIS briefing document to the PMO, released after Vigneault's testimony in the dead of night, said Chinese government "clandestinely and deceptively"… — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) April 12, 2024

WOW, did Trudeau and Telford lie to the Foreign Interference Commission?



Trudeau and his senior PMO staff claimed to the commission that the CSIS director DID NOT inform them that China was deceptively and clandestinely interfering in Canada's elections.



CSIS director David… pic.twitter.com/De16vRrDem — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) April 12, 2024

It's kind of funny. CSIS director David Vigneault details all the ways he confers information to the PMO and Trudeau, given that Trudeau prefers to avoid reading important things. pic.twitter.com/wUaFokQGsP — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) April 12, 2024

A lawyer for the CPC, Nando de Luca, asks the CSIS director about a security-cleared Liberal official tipping off Han Dong about an investigation into foreign interference.



He is not allowed to ask his questions because of the narrow scope of CSIS director David Vigneault's… pic.twitter.com/znjTC7reoa — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) April 12, 2024

Lawyer for the CPC, Nando de Luca, asks CSIS director David Vigneault what he told senior bureaucrats, the PMO, and Trudeau about PRC fundraising in former CPC MP Kenny Chiu's riding.



He cannot answer. Sounds like there is an open investigation. pic.twitter.com/rZv6thLcB3 — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) April 12, 2024

CSIS director Vigneault tells Gib van Ert, lawyer for Michael Chong, that he relayed CSIS conclusions to Trudeau that Canada lags well behind the rest of our Five-Eyes allies when dealing with foreign interference



And that foreign actors meddling in Canadian elections have low… pic.twitter.com/l35j6LTiCv — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) April 12, 2024